TUPELO • A runoff election on Tuesday will see two incumbents on the ballot facing credible challengers, while a pair of newcomers vie for an open seat.
Voters will be going to the polls in Ward 1, Ward 6 and Ward 7, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
All of these runoffs come after the April 6 primaries saw no candidates in these wards win more than 50% of the vote.
Ward 1
With no incumbent in the race, Amanda Angle and Chad Mims are each hoping to win an open seat on the City Council, but only one of them can win the Republican primary runoff.
Angle, 45, is an accountant for Watkins and Uiberall and has highlighted her professional background as an asset should she win elected office, a job that involves managing an annual budget of more than $37 million.
Mims, 43, is sales representative for pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim and emerged with a significant share of the vote in the April 6 primary, earning 48% of ballots cast in a four-person field.
Both have focused heavily on quality-of-life issues, including the need for outdoor recreation opportunities. Angle has called for the addition of a new park in Ward 1, as well as bike lanes and sidewalks.
Mims has similarly discussed the possibility of adding biking or walking trails in the ward while also calling for improvements to the public golf course located in the ward.
The GOP nominee in Ward 1 will go on to face Democrat Geraldine Brinkley in the June 8 general election.
Ward 6
Mike Bryan is finishing a fourth-term, but after only narrowly winning re-election in 2017. The incumbent now heads into a Republican runoff against Janet Gaston after earning second place in primaries earlier this month.
Highlighting his long tenure in office, Bryan, 57, has pledged to continue fighting for commercial and residential infrastructure improvements in a rapidly growing area of the city.
A retired bank executive, Gaston’s electoral bid has highlighted her financial acumen and community service — including her role in the development of the Tupelo Aquatic Center.
The two candidates have largely focused on infrastructure, economic opportunities and quality-of-life issues, but do differ in some other areas.
Gaston, 65, recently told the Daily Journal she believes the city’s police advisory board — created in an effort to build stronger relationships between the city’s residents and its law enforcement officers — offers an opportunity for “honest dialogue” between police and the people they serve, while Bryan has been the only member of the seven-person City Council to oppose the board.
The role of lone dissenter is one Bryan has played on other policy issues as well, including on some, though not all, of the city’s blight elimination efforts.
During the runoff campaign, Gaston has been visible and seemingly energized by her first-place finish in the first round of voting. Bryan has been less visible, including declining to participate in a virtual debate hosted by the Daily Journal.
The Republican nominee in Ward 6 will run against Democratic nominee Rasheeda Iyanda in the general election.
Ward 7
This race sees three-term incumbent Willie Jennings running against political newcomer Rosie Jones. In a Democratic primary earlier this month, Jones narrowly earned more votes than Jennings, but failed to cross the threshold of 50%.
Jennings, 69, is staking his re-election chances on his record in office and knowledge of City Hall. The residential property landlord and house painter has highlighted his efforts to remedy ailing infrastructure, including sewer lines in Haven Acres and his role advocating for a public program that provides summertime youth employment opportunities.
However, Jennings has also had to explain why he repeatedly voted against the city’s efforts to raze blighted apartment dwellings on Ida Street — only to reverse course later and laud the development of subsidized homes in the area.
Jennings says he wasn’t at first confident the city had a plan for replacing the buildings that were torn down.
Jones, 48, acknowledges her depth of experience does not rival Jennings', but emphasized her commitment and proximity to the neighborhoods of the ward, especially Haven Acres.
Infrastructure concerns top the agenda that Jones has highlighted in her campaign, including road repairs, drainage improvements and street lighting.
In short — Jennings is telling voters they need someone who knows how to navigate the mechanisms of local policy making. Jones is telling voters they need someone who is passionate to make change and is accessible to her constituents.
There is no Republican candidate in Ward 7, so the Democratic primary winner will run unopposed in the general election.