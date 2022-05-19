Megan Tillman will be relocating to Tupelo from Little Rock, Arkansas to serve alongside her husband as an associate director of Tupelo Academy of Dance Arts and Tupelo Ballet. An 8-year veteran of Ballet Arkansas, Tillman and her husband will begin their tenure at TADA on July 1.
A 12-year veteran of Ballet Arkansas, Paul Tillman will be transitioning to Tupelo alongside his wife, Megan, starting July 1 to join Tupelo Academy of Dance Art's staff as an associate director. The duo will provide instruction in ballet, contemporary, jazz and other dance genres. Both Paul and Megan have performed as guests for Tupelo Ballet in the past.
Courtesy
TUPELO • Since 1976, Tupelo Academy of Dance Arts (TADA) has provided Northeast Mississippi with premier dance instruction in the forms of ballet, jazz, tap, musical theatre and other genres.
This summer, TADA will add two new instructors to join its nearly 50-year legacy.
Megan and Paul Tillman will relocate to Tupelo from Little Rock, Arkansas, to join the TADA staff as ballet instructors. Both were previously with Ballet Arkansas.
"I've been dancing with Ballet Arkansas for 12 seasons, and Megan has been there for eight seasons," said Paul Tillman.
While the husband and wife duo were working for Ballet Arkansas, they began guest performing with Tupelo Ballet.
"We've been coming here for quite a while and have developed quite the relationship with the community," he said. "We've fallen in love with it."
The couple said that one attribute that drew them to Tupelo was the warm and welcoming community. Besides the accepting atmosphere, they have enjoyed Tupelo's arts scene and the culture it provides the area.
Megan Tillman met her husband through their involvement with Ballet Arkansas. Both would eventually perform for Tupelo Ballet as guest dancers, the company branch of Tupelo Academy of Dance Arts.
"Paul started bringing me to perform for Tupelo Ballet about six or seven years ago, and we've been teaching over the summer as well," said Tillman. "We love all the kids and are excited to be here all the time with them," she said.
TADA and Tupelo Ballet's longtime director Sharon Long said the ballerinas will serve as associate directors for the company and school for years to come.
For Long, entrusting the Tillmans with her pupils' dance instruction is an easy decision.
"They're like family to me," Long said. "The kids love them, and we're growing so much that it takes more than just one person. I feel like we're the perfect team," she said.
As for their long-term goals, the Tillmans hope to expand upon the great prestige Tupelo Academy of Dance Arts and Tupelo Ballet has established.
"I think our goal is to really just expand on what Sharon's already built and continue that legacy and enrich it as much as possible," said Paul Tillman.
In addition to TADA's continued success for more than four decades, Tupelo Ballet will be celebrating its 40th anniversary of "The Nutcracker" performance this December.
The Tillmans will begin their tenure with TADA on July 1.