TUPELO • City leaders last week got an early Christmas gift, after a private company decided to give a plot of land to the city of Tupelo.
After examining the issue in a closed off executive session on Dec. 15, the Tupelo City Council unanimously voted to accept a donation of around four acres of land on 3898 McCullough Boulevard from Southern Lodging, LLC.
According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, the registered agent for the private company is Bhu Makan.
Ben Logan, the city attorney, told the Daily Journal that the owner of the property wanted to receive a tax write-off for the property, so he chose to give it to the city.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, said the city has no immediate plans for the land, but that he hopes someone can develop the land to “get it back on the tax rolls” for next year.