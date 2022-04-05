TUPELO • City officials will hold a meeting Thursday with all area neighborhood associations to introduce the administration and talk shop their shared goals.
Dubbed the "Team Tupelo Meeting," representatives from City Hall plan to speak with members of the city's various neighborhood associations from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Tupelo Police Department conference room. Development Services Director Tanner Newman said the meeting will give neighborhood association representatives a chance to meet and speak with new administration members, including Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka and newly sworn-in Fire Chief Kelly Elliott.
"Neighborhoods are the backbone of what makes Tupelo a great place to work, live and raise a family," Newman said. "A top priority of the administration is to strengthen neighborhood associations."
Speakers will include Quaka, Elliot, Newman, Mayor Todd Jordan, Neighborhood Liaison Danny Golding, Community Outreach Coordinator Marcus Gary, Sara Ekiss of Mississippi United to End Homelessness, City Planner Jenny Savely and Keep Tupelo Beautiful Representative Kathryn Rhea.
Newman said the discussion will focus on the administration's goals for the city and where neighborhood associations fall within that goal. There will also be an overview of all recognized neighborhood associations and their bylaws.
"We want to provide them with the resources that are available through the city and that might benefit them in any way," he said.