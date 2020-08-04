TUPELO • City leaders on Tuesday night voted to approve a list of how every street in Tupelo is defined and categorized, which can impact which roads have speed tables, what the speed limit is for certain roads and how roads in the city will be maintained.
The Tupelo City Council at its latest meeting unanimously voted to approve a set of meeting minutes from the city’s traffic committee, which contained the road list. The traffic committee voted to approve the road list on July 21, and by adopting its minutes, the Council essentially approved of the street classifications.
Members of Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration told the Daily Journal that employees in the city’s engineering and public works department have already been using the classifications as a guide to base decisions off of, but after the City Council’s vote, this changed the guideline to an official policy.
Administrative officials currently base traffic and road decisions based on the city’s Traffic Committee Manual, but the policies in the manual are based off of what category a road falls under.
There are four types of road classifications in the city: arterial, collector, residential and local. Arterial roads are the core roads of the city, where traffic is usually the heaviest. Collector roads and roads that connect to arterial roads. Residential roads are typically streets that have lower traffic counts and are in neighborhoods or residential areas.
Now that all roads in the city have an official classification, city officials can now have a more solidified plan to justify traffic decisions.
The classification of the roads can have a large impact on residential areas in town. Some neighborhood associations and individuals in recent years have asked the city to install speed tables, or devices placed on the ground that used to slow traffic down to slow traffic, in certain areas.
Dennis Bonds, the city’s engineer, told the Journal that currently speed tables can only be installed on residential roads and not on arterial or collector roads, unless the city grants an exception.
According to the city’s Traffic Committee manual, a residential road will be eligible for a speed table if approved by a neighborhood association and the road is a two-lane street with a speed limit of 30 miles per hour or less.
Chuck Williams, the director of the city’s public works department, told the Journal that classifications of the roads can now streamline the process for certain projects and serve as a baseline for what modifications are made to certain streets.
“This is going to be our standard from the traffic committee, to the major thoroughfare committee and for regular paving,” Williams said.
The city employees determined the classification of the individual roads by using “Streetsaver,” which is a software program that analyzes road data. In the past, Williams and other city employees would manually keep track of road data in a spreadsheet and analyze the date to make decisions about projects.
“It basically cuts our work in half now,” Williams said.