TUPELO • Officials in Tupelo on Tuesday night voted to move forward with plans to relocate the city’s oldest fire station by building a new station in a residential neighborhood.
The Tupelo City Council unanimously voted to award roughly $1.8 million to Hooker Construction in Thaxton to construct the new station, which will be built on the corner of Blair Street and Clayton Avenue in the Gravlee neighborhood area.
Rud Robison, principal architect for PryroMorrow, is the primary architect consulting with the city on the project. Robinson told the Daily Journal that all submitted bids initially came in slightly over budget. Because the bids were within 10% of the project’s budget, Robison and the city were able to negotiate with the construction company to lower the bids.
“We were ultimately able to reduce it to get it to a number that is within the budget,” Robison said.
Robison said construction for the new Fire Station No. 2 is scheduled to begin in early March or early April. The construction company has 300 calendar days to complete the project, excepting weather delays.
Awarding the bids marks a breakthrough in a project that hit a major road bump late last year. In November, the council voted to reject the first round of bids for the fire station’s construction because none were within budget, and all overshot the benchmark to negotiate. This was attributed to an increase in lumber and other building supplies, spurred in part by the pandemic.
The project will be funded through part of a $10 million package of bonded debt the city agreed to take on early last year.
Fire Station No. 2 is located on West Main Street near Bishop’s BBQ and Danver’s — one of Tupelo’s busiest areas during the day.
Thomas Walker, Tupelo’s Fire Chief, said in previous interviews the current station has become increasingly difficult for the firefighters to enter and exit during emergencies because of traffic congestion.
The station, first built in the 1950s, is also the city’s oldest fire station. The building has fallen into disrepair in recent years, to the point that Walker says it is costing the city more to repair it than it’s worth.
“This current building has lasted 70 years,” Walker previously said. “We want this new one to last 70 more years.”
The proposed home for the new station lies within Ward 3. Councilman Travis Beard said he supports the project because it’s good for the fire department and good for the neighborhood as a whole.
“We have some vandalism and littering in that area,” Beard said, adding that he believes having firefighters monitor the building will cut down on the vandalism.
Walker and other city officials have met with residents in the neighborhood to see if any are opposed to the construction of the building in the area. City officials reported that few had concerns about the building.