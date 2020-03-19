TUPELO • City officials are moving forward with plans to construct a new fire station and renovate the Bel Air Center.
The City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to award two contracts to local architecture companies. ArchitectureSouth received a contract to draft plans for renovations to the Bel Air Center. PryorMorrow received a contract to draft plans to build a new fire station.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told the Daily Journal that the firms will act as the “architect of record” for the two projects and will be responsible for handling all the planning and documentation for the projects.
“They’ll do the conceptual drawings and the layout,” Lewis said. "Then once we have approval on that, then they’ll start drawing the plans. Once the plans are complete, they’ll do the bidding and of course once the bids are awarded, they’ll manage the project.”
As payment, both contracts will take a percentage of the overall budget costs. Each of the projects are currently estimated to cost no more than $1.5 million, according to Kim Hanna, the city’s chief financial officer.
According to the contracts approved at Tuesday’s meeting, the city will pay PryorMorrow $12,000 for compensation related to pre-schematic design of the fire station, and the firm will be paid 7% of the total budget for the project. The city will also pay ArchitectSouth 6% of its total project budget for duties related to the Bel Air renovation.
The two projects have been discussed at length by city officials over the past few months. Both projects were previously pitched to the City Council as items that would be constructed with bonded debt that the city voted to take on in January.
City officials are planning to build the new fire station on the corner of Blair Street and Clayton Avenue, which is located in the Gravlee neighborhood. The city already owns the property the station is being built on, and the new station would replace the current Fire Station No. 2 located on Main Street.
Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker said the new station is needed because the current station is the oldest fire station in the city and has required multiple repairs in recent years.
“When you get a building that is 50 to 60 years old, you’re going to have a lot of upkeep,” Walker said. “It’s dollaring us to death.”
The location for the new building falls in Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard’s ward. Beard said he and Walker have met with residents in the area, and most of the residents are happy the fire station is coming to the area.
“They’re in total support of it being built right there,” Beard said of the new station. “I had one person who gave negative feedback. He didn't think it was a good idea. That person lives in Ward 3, but they don't live in that area.”
The Bel Air Center is a multi-use facility that is often rented for wedding receptions and other activities. It is surrounded by the Bel Air Golf Course, and, previously, it was the Tupelo Country Club.
One of the main people who pushed for renovations to the center is Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington, who says the center has not been renovated in a long time.
“It’s the only park in Ward 1 and the only public golf course we own,” he said.
Whittington said he thinks the proposed renovations will enhance the building and draw a lot of activity to the facility.