TUPELO • City leaders on Tuesday night voted to spend around $256,000 to overhaul the existing WiFi infrastructure at the BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center, which will allow a greater number of vendors and patrons to use wireless internet more efficiently.
The Tupelo City Council unanimously voted to purchase the technology from Extreme Networks, a global company that manufactures and sells network technology, and contracted with Synergetics, a technology services firm based in Starkville, to install the equipment.
Robert Kiste, the director of technology services for Tupelo, told the Daily Journal that the previous WiFi capabilities at the arena and conference center would only allow for around “a couple hundred” people to utilize it simultaneously. The new upgrades will allow for “absolute capacity,” or nearly all attendees, to use the WiFi, he said.
Kiste said that there are three different tiers or layers to the WiFi: a private-private network, public-private network and public-public network. The private-private network would be for credit card systems, the public-private would be for performers or stage crews to use and the public-public would be for an average patron to use.
“We did see this as an opportunity while we had our construction project going on and while we had down time, we thought this was a good time to do this,” Kiste said.
The WiFi upgrade comes during a massive $15 million renovation and expansion project to the arena and conference center. That project is nearly complete and when nearly all large concerts have halted because of COVID-19.
However, Tupelo’s arena leaders and tourism officials have consistently said that while large events have stopped using the arena and event center because of the virus, the city should use this time to upgrade the facility to a better event space when the severity of the pandemic subsides.
Neal McCoy, the director of Tupelo’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, told the Daily Journal that staff members of the arena and conference center are now walking through the newly renovated space with the construction staff to do final examinations on the space to see if any final touches need to be made or if anything was missed in the construction.
“We have been given the green light to start moving furniture in,” McCoy said.
McCoy said that since the arena and conference center is expected to shift to more of a ticketless and paperless system in the near future and it’s important the city has a wireless infrastructure in place to handle a large volume of people.
The upgraded system is expected to be installed this spring.