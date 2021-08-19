TUPELO • City officials on Tuesday agreed to let an outside consulting firm conduct an assessment of the Development Services Department to see if the services it provides adequately meet the needs of Tupelo citizens and business owners.
The Tupelo City Council unanimously approved a contract with Davis Inspection Services for a maximum of $7,410 to conduct the review. The owner of the inspection service, Shane Davis, is expected to take four to six weeks to complete his review of the department.
“The department is in what we’re considering a reorganization phase,” said Tanner Newman, the director of Development Services. “And we believe that at this point, an in-depth assessment of the department’s current efficiencies is warranted, especially before we make any new hires in some of the vacancies that we currently have.”
Development Services is responsible for things involving zoning, building permits and building inspections. Newman has said that he wants to halt most hirings in the department until Davis’ review is complete.
The contract states that Davis will interview the building department staff to identify discrepancies and “develop an action plan to assist staff in training and certification, as necessary.”
Davis will also assess the department's organization, job descriptions, technology, compliance with state laws and local ordinances and identify overlap of responsibilities.
Davis will charge the city $97.50 an hour for his services, with a maximum of 76 total hours allowed under the contract. If Davis bills all 76 total hours to the city, that equals a maximum compensation of $7,410.
“I think this will be a good move to get us started with the new department and people who will be employed,” Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard said on Tuesday evening.
The approval of the contract comes at a time when two employees in the Development Services Department recently left their positions with City Hall after members of the Jordan administration raised ethical concerns about their performance.
Newman previously said that the consulting firm would not conduct any investigations into employee conduct, and it would only be focused on examining the efficiency of services that the department offers.
Davis has up to 90 days to conduct his review of the department, and he is expected to deliver a final report to city officials when his assessment concludes.
Development Services, commonly referred to as “the third floor,” is an area Mayor Todd Jordan is making a main focus of his first year in office.
For a long time, the Development Services Department has handled code enforcement, or the regulation of building standards, largely through a complaint process.
Newman has previously told Council members in recent meetings that he is wanting to transition the Development Services away from being complaint-driven to using more of a proactive approach to its code enforcement.