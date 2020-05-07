TUPELO • City officials are moving forward with plans to possibly develop infrastructure that will likely lead to more residential units in Fairpark District in the downtown area.
The Tupelo City Council at its latest meeting on Tuesday unanimously voted to award two contracts to engineering companies that would allow construction officials to go to market to seek bids for developing the area.
One contract was awarded to Cook Coggin Engineers, Inc. to design plans for overall scope of all the infrastructure, and one contract was awarded to Alan and Hoshall to design the underground utilities that would go in the area.
Plans to develop the infrastructure in the area have been a long range goal by city officials. In January, the Tupelo City Council unanimously voted to take on $10 million in bonded debt to invest in city projects. Of that $10 million, $1.5 million was allocated for infrastructure developments for the fourth phase of the Fairpark district.
Debbie Brangenberg, the city’s Downtown Main Street Association director, told the Daily Journal that early estimates conducted by Cook Coggin indicate that the cost of the infrastructure may exceed the current $1.5 million in funds that were initially allocated. However, Brangenburg said the city is “negotiating with the developer” because the city believes it can bring in other revenue to offset the shortfall.
“It just depends on the construction market,” Brangenberg said. “We have to get it on the market to see where we stand.”
The early estimate indicates that there could be a difference of around $561,000 that city officials could have to make up to fund the project. The estimate is based on the engineers’ previous projects, but the actual cost will not be known until the city receives the bids for the project.
This estimate comes at a time when the city has voted to reduce its budget by around $2.5 million to make up for an anticipated budget shortfall from the economic downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite this, Brangenberg said she believes the city feels comfortable that they would be able to make up the difference if the project ran past the $1.5 million in previously allocated funds, but “we may be surprised” that there isn’t any difference the city would have to make up.
Bragenberg also said there are several city-owned lots that could be sold to offset the costs if the city had to make up any difference from the bids.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told the Daily Journal that if the bids come in higher than anticipated and the city is forced to make up the difference, the funds would still come from bonded funds that have not yet been allocated for any projects.
The city currently has around $1.1 million in bonded funds that have not been allocated. These funds were initially pitched as a safety cushion in case any of the projects ran over budget.
Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings supported approving the contracts and told the Daily Journal that he believes the plans should go forward because of the extra room that the unallocated bond money currently offers.
"This is a long range plan, and it’s coming to fruition now,” Jennings said.