TUPELO • Both city leaders and rank and file employees in Tupelo will be getting future pay raises ... some sooner than others.
The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday night voted to give city employees a 3.1% cost of living raise, set to go into effect in January. They also voted to boost the pay for local elected officials, although that change won't take effect until the next term of office in three years.
Tupelo's mayor will see the biggest salary boost — from $105,000 to $120,000 annually, an increase of roughly 14%. The Council members’ annual salaries will increase from $20,000 to $23,000, an increase of 15%. The Council president’s salary would increase from $23,000 per year to $25,000 per year. That's an increase of just under 9%.
The salary increases for elected officials won't go into effect until July 1, 2025. State law gives local governing bodies the authority to set their own salaries, but prohibits pay increases from taking effect until next slate of officers are sworn into office.
Council President Buddy Palmer called the pay raises for the city's elected officials "nominal" and said it should spur interest in local government.
“This is a way to encourage more people to run for the City Council," he said.
The pay boost will make Tupelo's mayor one of the highest paid in the state. According to a recent salary survey of public salaries by the Stennis Institute of Government at Mississippi State University, Southaven's mayor is Mississippi's highest paid mayor in the state, earning about $150,000. At $140,000 annually, the mayor of Olive Branch ranks second.
The state's capital city of Jackson pays its mayor the third most in the state, at $119,000. Unless another city approves a higher raise between now and then, Tupelo's mayor will take over this third place spot in 2025.
The last time Tupelo officials voted to give themselves a pay raise was in September 2016, a year before the city’s municipal election cycle.
In 2016, the Council voted 6-1 to raise the mayor’s salary from $92,242 to $105,000. The city council president’s salary rose from $19,932 to $23,000. Other council members saw their salaries increase from $16,932 to $20,000.
City employees get 3% cost of living raise
City employees' 3.1% pay raises are intended to help counteract an increasing cost of living within the city.
Employees should begin seeing benefits of Tuesday's night's vote in their January paychecks.
“I feel very comfortable rolling out an increase for these employees with our sales tax as strong as it is,” Chief Financial Officer Kim Hanna said.
The city has given a cost or living raise every year over the last five years, excluding 2019. The raise will bring the city's personnel expenditures to 65% of the overall general budget.
This pay raise follows the board's previous attempt to provide employees with a 2% salary increase in January, which Hanna said was not enough to combat inflation. She believes the increase approved on Tuesday will make the city’s pay scale much more competitive.
“This is our way to compete with other cities and counties,” Hanna said. “This is our way to retain the employees we’ve got as well as fill all the empty positions we are looking to fill this year.”
There were 25 vacancies in the city as of Tuesday, 15 of which were in the police department.
Hanna also said Tupelo Water and Light did not need a budget amendment like the other departments because its leftover revenue would eat the cost of the raise.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis praised the decision to give the employees a raise, adding that it’s been several years since the workers have received an increase of this size.
“I’d like to give accolades for this, because our city employees do such a good job,” Davis said.
During budget sessions this past summer, Hanna budgeted for the city to have a 10% increase in insurance premiums. Instead, the premiums came in at a 6% increase. The difference in the actual percentage versus the projected percentage will fund the city employees’ pay raise.
Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan said the reason the raise was 3.1% rather than a flat 3% was to combat the increase in out-of-pocket expenses for health insurance with the city's new premiums.