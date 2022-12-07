TUPELO — Tupelo officials have approved a pay raise for its full-time employees to combat the rising cost of living.
The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously among present members to approve the city’s second budget amendment for the fiscal year, which included a 4% cost-of-living increase for all the city’s full-time employees. The pay boost goes into effect next month. Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard was absent.
“I am happy that the mayor and city council has made this recommendation,” Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said. “The cost-of-living adjustment will help offset the increases we have seen over the last year. I appreciate them considering it.”
Chief Financial Officer Kim Hanna said the city waited to introduce the raise as a budget amendment rather than build it into the city’s budget during the regular budgeting season with an effective date of Oct. 1 in order to account for the city’s insurance premiums, which are renewed in January and aren’t known until December.
“All in all, the first of the year is a good time to assess what you are seeing in the community,” she said.
Hanna also noted that the city chose a comparatively high 4% raise — city officials gave Tupelo’s employees a 3.1% cost-of-living raise in 2021 — after studying what other municipalities and entities in the area have done. She said many of them increased pay between 3% to 5%.
Hanna said the minimum wage for the city was a little more than $15 an hour, which is roughly $30,000 yearly. A 4% increase to the lowest paid full-time city employee would lead to an about $1,200 annual increase in salary.
“We continue to have good sales tax (revenue), and our employees are so deserving,” Hanna said.
This latest pay raise will increase the city’s annual expenditures by close to $900,000. Hanna said the increase was well within the city’s means.
During budget sessions, Hanna budgeted a 10% increase in insurance premiums for the city, but the premiums came in at 6% instead, which mirrors its increase at the beginning of 2022. A portion of the pay increase will be offset by the decrease in budgeted insurance costs, Hanna said.
The city previously approved a 3.1% raise for all full-time employees in December 2021. The city, which currently has 459 employees, has given a cost-of-living raise every year for the last six years, excluding 2019.
