TUPELO • City leaders this week voted to move the location of two voting precincts and install a new city election commissioner to prepare for a series of city-administered elections for the upcoming year.
The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to move precinct 1 in ward 1 from the Bel Air Center on Country Club Road to American Legion Post 49 on Legion Lake Road and move precinct 4 in the city’s third ward from the Lee County Courthouse in the center of the downtown area to Calvary Baptist Church’s family ministry center on West Main Street.
Kim Hanna, Tupelo’s municipal clerk, has said the Bel Air precinct change will likely be temporary. The city is currently attempting to renovate the center, which could make the facility unusable for an election.
The relocation of the courthouse precinct, however, will probably be permanent, though the current change is being driven by safety considerations from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hanna, who also serves as the city’s chief financial officer, said voters in these precincts will receive proper notice that the precincts have moved.
The council also voted to approve the appointment of the Rev. Richard Price, senior pastor of North Green Street Church of Christ, as a new election commissioner. Price replaces Jim Casey, who recently resigned as an election commissioner.
Price currently sits on the Daily Journal’s editorial board.
Price, who also serves as the chairman of the city’s outreach task force, told the Daily Journal that he received Casey’s blessing to replace him on the commission.
“Because of that encouragement, I agreed to the appointment,” Price said. “I’ll just do my best to serve.”
Election commissioners certify the ballots, help select and train poll workers and certify special and general elections. They are not involved in primary elections. Municipalities are statutorily required to have five election commissioners if they have between 20,000 and 100,000 residents. According to the latest information from the U.S. Census Bureau, around 38,000 people live in Tupelo.
City election commissioners are chosen differently from the county’s election commissioners. On the county level, election commissioners must qualify to run for the office and be elected to the position.
On the city level, the mayor appoints an election commissioner and the City Council then votes to approve or reject the nomination. Kim Hanna, the municipal clerk for the city of Tupelo, said another election commissioner has also resigned. Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton will appoint someone to fill the vacancy within the next few weeks.
Although they haven’t been finalized, current plans are for Tupelo leaders in 2021 to hold a special election in early February to consider renewal of the Major Thoroughfare Program. Municipal primaries for city offices will take place on April 6, with a potential runoff election taking place on April 27. The general election will take place on June 8.