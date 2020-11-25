TUPELO • Water rates for Tupelo Water and Light Customers will increase slightly in January.
The Tupelo City Council last week unanimously agreed to raise municipal water rates by 2%, which was largely a routine and expected increase. It will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
Johnny Timmons, director of Tupelo Water and Light, told the Daily Journal he approached the City Council four years ago about raising the water rate by 8%. However, Timmons said some council members didn’t favor that proposal. He and the council inevitably agreed to spread the increases out evenly over four years.
“They wanted me to come back to them every January just to get their approval, basically,” Timmons said.
City officials said residents should only see a slight uptick in their monthly water bills. According to Timmons’ estimates, a household containing a family of four would see an estimated estimate of around 70 cents per month.
This is now the second time this year the City Council has approved for the municipal-owned utility district to raise its water rates.
In October, the council unanimously voted for the utility district to raise its water rate by 2% because the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District increased its own rates.
The regional water district takes water out of the Tombigbee River, treats it, and sells it at wholesale rates to local water utilities, including Tupelo Water and Light. Other cities in the area also buy water from the district, including Saltillo.
“I have no control over that at all,” Timmons said of the previous increase. “I just passed it through.”
Timmons said he does not expect another increase in the city’s water rates in the immediate future, but that could change if a major project occurs next year.
“At this point, I really don’t see a need for it to increase anymore,” he said.