TUPELO • City officials this week formally asked a state agency to award the city of Tupelo half a million dollars in state bond proceeds to help with current renovation efforts at the BancorpSouth Arena.
The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday afternoon unanimously approved a resolution asking the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration to send city leaders the bonded money for the arena improvements.
This past legislative session, state lawmakers passed House Bill 1730, which allocated $500,000 to go toward the renovation efforts at the BancorpSouth Arena and other projects around the state. The arena, which is one of the few city-owned arenas in the state, is currently undergoing a $15 million renovation to expand the conference center and modernize some portions of the arena.
Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton said that even though the Legislature had already approved for the funds to go toward the arena renovations, the city still has to technically request that DFA send the money to the city. Shelton said even though the money will benefit the city, people from all over the region utilize the arena and its conference center.
“It's owned by the city of Tupelo but it’s an attraction for Northeast Mississippi,” Shelton said. “The renovations are to enhance that facility for a regional draw.”
Shelton said the money from the state won’t go to simply defray expenses for the project, but it will go to tack on additional renovation and modernization needs that weren’t included in the original $15 million project.
The second-term Democratic mayor thanked state Rep. Shane Aguirre, state Sen. Hob Bryan and other legislators from Northeast Mississippi who supported the city receiving the money.
Aguirre, a Republican lawmaker from Tupelo, told the Daily Journal that when Shelton first approached him about the possibility of receiving money from the state for the expansion project, he looked to see how much money the state could divert for the project.
“The arena in the conference center is such a huge draw to the city with tourism and hotels and anything we can do to make that place better and bigger is just very beneficial to Tupelo and the whole area,” Aguirre said.
Kim Hanna, Tupelo’s chief financial officer, said that once the city sends all of the required paperwork to DFA, she is not sure when the city will be receive the money, but it will be after the state issues bonds.
“According to DFA, once the bonds are issued they will send us a funding grant agreement that we will execute,” Hanna said. “We will then request the funds be transferred through a form letter provided to us by DFA.”