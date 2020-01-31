TUPELO • The last time a presidential impeachment trial occurred in the U.S. Senate, a Tupelo attorney had a front row seat to witness some of the most private details presented to nation’s elected leaders.
Bradley Prewitt, a native of Greenville, served as general counsel to former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, a Repubican, on legal matters when former President Bill Clinton was put on trial on charges of abuse of power and perjury
“We spent a lot of late nights going over the trial details,” Prewitt said.
He was the only person in Cochran’s office that was able to watch the taped deposition of Monica Lewinksy that was not made public. The rules at the time stipulated that only a Senator and one staff member could view the deposition. He and Cochran had to view the material in a private, windowless basement in the Capitol with other Senators.
“I initially thought, ‘This is crazy. You have U.S. Senators in here listening to details of an extramarital affair.’ I mean, some things are just better left unsaid,” Prewitt said.
Prewitt sat down with Daily Journal in his Tupelo office where he still has copies of many of the trial documents, even though he said he’s never gone back to read the documents because it isn’t exciting to read intimate details of an extramarital affair.
“I mainly just have them for my edification,” he said.
Even though Prewitt got to play a minor role in a historic trial that had not occurred since President Andrew Johnson’s impeachment trial took place in 1868, he didn’t take any pleasure in witnessing the historic proceedings because no other issues were talked about on Capitol Hill, except the trial.
“It’s like being in a plane and a cabin window gets busted out,” he said. “It’s like all of the oxygen in the air gets sucked out of the room.”
Prewitt hasn’t followed this trial as closely as he did when he lived in Washington, partially because of the bitter partisanship taking place, but said he has noticed a few similarities between the two trials.
“In both, you have a president who has a fair amount of popularity in their own parties,” Prewitt said.
He said this is mainly why Cochran wanted to be as fair and thoughtful during the trail as possible because he didn’t want to do anything that would tear the fabric of the country apart, even though Cocrhan did vote to convict Clinton on both charges.
“I worked for a member of Congress who was thoughtful of the process,” he said.
However, Prewitt said there are some key differences between the trial too. In the Clinton impeachment trial, the Senate attempted to have a trial that would satisfy both political parties and put a stop to some of the bitterness that ensued during the House investigation.
“The House has typically been the emotion of the country, and the Senate is the conscience of the country. Historically, it means the Senate tries to do the right thing.”
Prewitt, having more knowledge than the average citizen would about an impeachment trial, said he hopes this does not lead to an “impeachment age” where presidents could be impeached more often and hopes Congress can find more ways to work together with one another.