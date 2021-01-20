TUPELO • Victor Fleitas, a Tupelo attorney, has officially filed his qualifying paperwork to run for mayor of Tupelo as a Democrat, making him the third person in the race.
Fleitas, 53, announced last week that he intended to run for mayor and then submitted his qualifying papers on Friday.
In announcing his bid for office, Fleitas said he will campaign on government transparency, upgrading local infrastructure and partnering with local schools and universities to improve public education.
"I hope to take personal and professional lessons that I have learned over the course of my life and apply them to the opportunities and challenges of our community with the same sense of service and gratitude and humility,” Fleitas previously said.
The son of Cuban and Puerto Rican immigrants, Fleitas was born in Chicago, Illinois, but grew up in Miami, Florida. After his undergraduate studies, he served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve for around eight years.
After his military service, Fleitas moved to Mississippi to attend the University of Mississippi School of Law. After passing the bar, he started practicing law in Tupelo in 1995, and moved his family to Tupelo shortly after in 1996.
Even though Fleitas is the third person to enter the race, he is currently the lone Democrat running. Todd Jordan, a Lee County Supervisor, and Markel Whittington, a Tupelo city councilman, have qualified to run for mayor as Republicans.
The deadline to qualify for a municipal race is Feb. 5, roughly two weeks away. If no other Democrat qualifies in the mayoral election, then Fleitas will be the Democratic nominee by default. He would then face the winner of the Republican primary in the general election, as well as other independent candidates that qualify for the race.
Party primaries will take place on April 6, with a general election occurring on June 8.