TUPELO • Tupelo-based attorney Victor Fleitas has announced his intent to run for mayor.
During an announcement event Thursday night at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Fleitas said he plans to campaign in the Democratic primary to become the city of Tupelo’s next mayor.
Fleitas, 53, told a socially distanced crowd of about 20 supporters that, if elected, he would make the government more transparent, partner with local schools and universities to improve public education and upgrade local infrastructure.
“Today in announcing my candidacy to you, I hope to take personal and professional lessons that I have learned over the course of my life and apply them to the opportunities and challenges of our community with the same sense of service and gratitude and humility,” Fleitas said.
The son of Cuban and Puerto Rican immigrants, Fleitas was born in Chicago, Illinois, but grew up in Miami, Florida. He graduated from Florida International University with a degree in international relations. After his undergraduate studies, he served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve for around eight years.
After his military service, Fleitas moved to Mississippi to attend the University of Mississippi School of Law. After passing the bar, he started practicing law in Tupelo in 1995, and moved his family to Tupelo shortly after in 1996.
Fleitas told the Daily Journal in an interview before his campaign announcement that although he has never held public office, he believes his education, knowledge of the law, and interaction with government agencies make him a prime candidate to help lead the state’s sixth largest city.
“I’m coming to this from the perspective of someone who has a demonstrated history of trying to hold government accountable when it transcends its responsibilities to the people,” Fleitas said. “And that’s what my administration would promise to the voters of Tupelo – that same level of accountability.”
One of the core pledges Fleitas said he would make is to allow people of all backgrounds have equal opportunities for employment in city government and allow no discrimination in any government services.
Fleitas said he believes in providing equal opportunities for those looking to enter public employment or contracting with a local government.
“It needs to be said, and the voters need to know, that’s a commitment that I hold extremely dear,” he said.
In recent years, the mayor of Tupelo has had to respond to natural disasters, meet with protestors, and enact safety protocols to deal with a deadly pandemic.
Although he hopes the city experiences peaceful times under his administration, Fleitas said he would be an ideal person to lead the city because of his calm demeanor and experience in dealing with stressful situations.
“You tend not to be a very nervous person when you’ve loaded bombs onto a jet plane with its engines running,” Fleitas said, referencing his military career. “It’s not for the faint of heart.”
If elected, he would be the first Hispanic mayor of Tupelo. Fleitas is now the third person to enter the mayoral race and the only Democratic candidate thus far. Todd Jordan, a Lee County supervisor, and Markel Whittington, a member of the Tupelo City Council, have both qualified for the mayoral race as Republicans.
The last day to qualify for municipal elections is Feb. 5. Party primaries will take place on April 6, with the general election taking place on June 8.