TUPELO • A local firm that currently provides engineering services to the city’s Major Thoroughfare Program will keep its contract with the unique road building program for another five years.
The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday voted to award an engineering contract to Engineering Solutions Inc. for consulting work on the Major Thoroughfare Program’s seventh phase.
Each phase of Major Thoroughfare is five years, and each time voters renew the phase the city must award a new contract to an engineering firm. Engineering Solutions, or ESI, has been awarded the contract for the past two phases.
“One thing that’s always important is continuity and institutional knowledge,” Dennis Bonds, Tupelo’s city engineer said. “And Engineering Solutions certainly has that.”
The engineer for the program serves a vital role by working with contractors and construction companies, aiding the committee members and the city engineer in giving general advice and helping with the bidding process.
The Major Thoroughfare Program is funded through a voter-imposed 10 mill tax levy. Every five years, voters decide whether or not to tax themselves at a higher rate in exchange for better road infrastructure.
A subcommittee of the Thoroughfare Program convened in May to begin the process of selecting an engineering firm for the seventh phase. The subcommittee recommended to the entire committee to contract with ESI for an additional five years. The whole committee, in turn, recommended to the City Council to award the contract to ESI.
This marks the third time that hiring an engineering firm has been a smooth process for the city — but it hasn’t always been that way.
In 2006, the Tupelo City Council overruled the Thoroughfare committee's recommendation to hire Engineering Solutions Inc. Instead, the council voted to award the contract to Cook Coggins Engineers.
Then-Mayor Ed Neelly vetoed the council’s decision, causing a rift in local government. As a compromise, the council and mayor agreed that two engineering forms would work for the Thoroughfare committee.
“I am pleased that once again the committee has tried to take politics out of this process and tried to look at all the qualified firms,” Greg Pirkle, the chairman of the committee, said. “I know the decision was difficult, but we’re grateful to have a partnership with ESI that’s going to move the city forward.”
According to the contract, ESI will be compensated through a 5% overall fee for planning and design engineering services and 3.5% fee for construction, engineering and inspection services.