TUPELO - After five years of helping families, Cami Jo Cares will end the charity.
Jamie Fullerton and her husband Patrick Fullerton founded Cami Jo Cares to teach her stepdaughter Cameryn, also known as Cami, the importance of giving back. During its run, the nonprofit orgnization provided gently used children’s toys, clothes, school supplies, events, and other holiday-related activities. Cami Jo Cares provided supplies for tornado victims, and helped thousands of families and children through its collective efforts.
“It wasn’t our intention to start a charity when we first started this, but it turned into that and I’d love to continue, but it’s just hard to get some help,” said Jamie Fullerton. “We are so blessed to be able to have helped as many kids as we have and as many families.”
The organization announced the closure via Facebook Thursday afternoon. Seeing comments from families Cami Jo Cares helped is something Patrick and Jamie Fullerton will always remember, Jamie Fullerton said.
Ongoing medical issues, the rising cost of living and decreased funds during COVID-19 were contributing factors to the couple’s decision it was best to cease the charity. It does not mark the end of the Fullerton family’s giving back, however. Though they can no longer do clothing and toys collecting, Jamie Fullerton said they still want to help the community.
“We met a lot of amazing people and made a lot of amazing friendships over the past five years and that will carry on with us forever,” Jamie Fullerton said. “I want to stay in contact with everybody because our mission isn’t over yet.”
The remaining supplies will be donated to applicants on the waiting list and various charities. Most of the children’s clothes will go to the Family Resource Center, with the Arc receiving the Easter supplies and stuffed animals. School supplies will likely be donated to local schools in need.
“Thank you to all our supporters throughout the five years and we couldn’t be more grateful for everything,” Jamie Fullerton said.