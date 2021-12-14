TUPELO • It’s been a busy year for Tupelo-based quality-of-life outreach program Wear It Well.
The nonprofit held a holiday giveaway at the Charles & Ruth Morris Home for Wear It Well in Tupelo last week, during which the organization’s volunteers distributed new and gently used clothing, including children and baby clothing, shoes, purses, coats, scarves, earmuffs, and hygiene bags to more than 110 people, many of whom had lined up early to ensure they received items.
“We’ve even had toys to give away,” said Katina Holland, who founded the organization in 2017 and has fostered it through four years of growth.
The event’s goal, she said, was to help at least a couple hundred people during the holidays. Holland said it’s a time of year when the disparity between those who have and those who don’t is especially pronounced.
“Even to wrap a toy used and sanitized and give to them for Christmas versus them opening nothing can make a significant difference in their lives,” she said.
Wear It Well typically hosts these kinds of giveaways multiple times a year, and while each is important, they’ve proved crucial for many families during the pandemic. Over the past year, the nonprofit has received an increased demand for household goods, hygiene items and other necessities. Several months ago, Wear It Well’s organizers decided to make sure people who may not get to celebrate Christmas or receive gifts can at least have basic necessities.
The group elected to hold last week’s giveaway outside for easy access and to draw recipients from the community at large … especially those who may have never taken advantage of Wear It Well’s services before.
“There are people in need who suffer in silence,” Holland said. “There are people who will never call up here and say, ‘Hey, my house burned, I need to come get clothes or shoes.’ So that’s one of the main reasons we wanted to do a public giveaway.”
A growing need for help
It’s been an incredibly busy year for Wear it Well.
Wear It Well began with makeovers for cancer patients and trauma survivors and has quickly grown to include programs focused on the whole being, including health awareness and job readiness. The organization hosts programs for youth focused on anti-bullying, suicide prevention, self-confidence, diversity and teaching life skills.
In 2020, the organization also opened the doors of a permanent location and along with it Repeat Boutique, which provides new or gently used clothing, shoes and accessories to those in need, and the Bridge Enrichment Program, an after-school program aimed at addressing needs like food security, education, mentorship and life skills among local youth.
Each of Wear It Well’s programs are free.
Over the past year, the organization has seen more people reach out for help within all of its programs. They served about 3,500 people this year, up from their usual 2,500. Some programs even have a waiting list.
According to Holland, the nonprofit has navigated the increased needs by connecting with community partners like Cami Jo Cares and the Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi.
“No one organization can meet everybody’s needs,” Holland said. Partnering with other area nonprofits allows Wear It Well’s organizers to help people find the organization to best help them. “That’s what we try to do, make them aware of what else is out there.”
Although Wear It Well has seen some incredible growth during 2021, Holland knows it’s only the beginning. She plans to expand the organization’s programs in the coming months, and renovations to their building’s attic are in the works. That will allow the organization to open their programs to more people. They also plan to return to in-person events.
Of course, as Wear It Well rolls into its fifth year, Holland’s biggest goal for the nonprofit is for it to just keep doing what it does. Only more of it.