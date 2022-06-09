Project ELECT leaders Dr. Eric Lewis, OJ Salters and Robert Hall accept a $5,000 grant from the MassMutual Foundation on behalf of the organization. Project ELECT will use the grant to strengthen its efforts to continue educating the community.
TUPELO - A Tupelo-based leadership group received a national grant for its community service.
Project ELECT (Enthusiastic Leaders Engaging in Changing Times) received $5,000 from the MassMutual Foundation. The award was given to 32 organizations as part of the foundation’s 25th annual national community service award program.
Project ELECT will use the grant towards its community education efforts. A key goal for Project ELECT is showing the organization can be relied upon for trustworthy and meaningful information, said Dr. Eric Lewis, Project ELECT treasury and part of its health committee.
“One of the biggest things I think we’ll be using these funds for is to help to re-establish and further strengthen that connection to the community so we can serve as that conduit of information,” Lewis said.
The organization has been active since 2016, focusing on community and economic development, health care, financial planning, crime prevention and education. Project ELECT became truly operational during the pandemic. Health committee leaders Lewis and Dr. Vernon Rayford focused on providing reliable information about COVID-19, especially for the Black community.
Project ELECT is increasing youth awareness on different educational and occupational opportunities, Lewis said.
“We’re trying to develop lines of communication so that when we have something that we feel is worthwhile to be put out there, people can recognize Project ELECT and say OK, that’s something we need to listen to,” Lewis said.
Social media has played a large part in Project ELECT’s outreach. Tentative plans for the grant are strengthening its social media presence and potentially advertising.
The grant comes as a result of the volunteer efforts of Robert Hall, the Project ELECT chairman and a financial professional affiliated with the Capital Financial Group in Tupelo.
Hall has been with Project ELECT since 2016 and with the Capital Financial Group for five years. The MassMutual Foundation was “proud of the time and energy” Hall dedicated to his community, Dennis Duquette, head of MassMutual Community Responsibility and president of the MassMutual Foundation, said in a press release.