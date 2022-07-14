TUPELO • A statewide reading support program is seeing positive results from young Tupelo students.
Tupelo was selected as one of eight communities to implement Mission Acceleration, a statewide program aiming to increase reading achievement for 1,000 kindergarten through fifth grade children throughout the state.
El Centro, the first Tupelo site, has seen positive growth since the program's creation. Over the course of 10 weeks during Spring 2022, 30 students achieved an average of four months reading growth with the help of 30 tutoring sessions.
This summer, 32 students are taking part in the program at El Centro. The program was especially important at El Centro, whose students are largely Hispanic and bilingual, but have parents with limited English, said Samantha Cox, site supervisor for Mission Acceleration at El Centro.
“We’re excited about the gains that the kids are making,” Cox said.
Mission Acceleration is a project led by the University of Mississippi’s Center for Excellence in Literacy Instruction and is funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds under the CARES Act. It began in the summer of 2021 to address the negative academic effects caused by the pandemic.
According to Cox, the pandemic's toll on education was especially pronounced among young learners.
“The difference that children K-5 experienced being out of the classroom during COVID versus an eighth, ninth, 10th grader, is just vast,” Cox said.
El Centro Chairperson Leticia Gassaway was immediately concerned about learning loss when the pandemic began and students stopped walking through the organization's doors. At the time, she scrambled to get reading materials and meet and assist parents.
“When this program came about a year ago, it was just a godsend,” Gassaway said. “Without it, our children would have become so deficient in their reading skills that it would have been a hardship for them.”
The program has been highly sought out by parents. Many are thankful, as their child’s teachers comment on the great reading improvement, Gassaway said.
The project selected communities with dedicated coalitions around literacy that partner with, Sheils said. The Early Childhood Coalition, whose goal is to have Lee County children reading on grade level by the end of third grade, saw it as an opportunity to obtain resources to ensure students get back to grade-level reading. The program is proof the entire community is needed to be successful, Brooks said.
Mission Acceleration has four semesters, of seven weeks in the summer and 10 weeks in the Spring and Fall, for a total of 34 weeks. It uses learning material from Voyager Sopris to identify gaps and boost reading skills. It’s proven to be a great intervention that helps students academically, said Karen Hillis, Mission Acceleration program manager for north Mississippi. It’s also been a social and emotional boost, with academic guides acting as mentors for the young students.
The program uses college students of various majors as academic guides. It’s out of the comfort zone for some, such as Jewel Johns of the dental hygiene program at Northeast Mississippi Community College. She decided it would be beneficial and a good way to get involved in the community. Over the summer, she’s learned patience and loves spending time with her students.
“(The experience)’s been really good. Just as much as I teach the kids, I learn from them as well,” Johns said.
Students also enjoy the experience. Andrea Morales Hernandez, a fifth grader at Lawndale Elementary, and has been part of El Centro and the program for a year. Students often read passages — her favorite part — and answer questions about what they've read. This can be challenging, Hernandez said. But she likes her tutors, who are kind and supportive.
“I have a fun time here, and I really like coming here,” she said.
Statewide, students are averaging six months of growth in 10 weeks of reading, according to Mission Acceleration State Director Ashley Sheils. There are now 17 sites, with Tupelo adding the Boys & Girls Club this summer to serve 23 children.
“We started out to make measurable difference and to have an impact on students’ reading achievement, and we have been seeing that in the data,” Sheils said.