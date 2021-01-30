TUPELO – Clay Coleman, who turned a bait shop into a nationally recognized barbecue restaurant, died Saturday from complications from COVID-19. He was 49.
Coleman was admitted to the North Mississippi Medical Center on Jan. 19. His wife, Jinnie, posted daily updates on his condition on her Facebook page, asking for prayers.
Coleman operated a bait and tackle shop on Veterans Boulevard in east Tupelo for eight years before deciding to cook and sell barbecue to customers in 2017 as a way to supplement his income.
Clay's House of Pig, or C.H.O.P, became an overnight sensation, garnering attention in Forbes, U.S. News and World Report and Food and Wine magazines. In 2019, the Food Network named C.H.O.P. "best ribs in the state."
“I could not believe the response and how people were reacting to my food,” Coleman said in an interview in 2018. “God has just about blessed me to death. But I’m having a ball. I hope Tupelo likes me as much as I like them.”
Coleman was born September 26, 1971, in Union City, Tennessee, to Dennis and Becky Coleman. He and Jinnie have three children, Cody, Shelbie and Emma, and two grandchildren, Oliver and Riley.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at W.E. Pegues in Tupelo. A service celebrating his life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Jeff Robbins and Rev. Shane Robbins officiating. Burial will be in Fawn Grove Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.