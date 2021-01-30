TUPELO – Clay Coleman, who turned a bait shop into a nationally recognized barbecue restaurant, died Saturday from complications from COVID-19. He was 49.
Coleman was admitted to the North Mississippi Medical Center on Jan. 19. His wife, Jinnie, posted daily updates on his condition on her Facebook page, asking for prayers.
Coleman operated a bait and tackle shop on Veterans Boulevard in east Tupelo for eight years before deciding to cook and sell barbecue to customers in 2017 as a way to supplement his income.
Clay's House of Pig, or C.H.O.P, became an overnight sensation, garnering attention in Forbes, U.S. News and World Report and Food and Wine magazines. In 2019, the Food Network named C.H.O.P. "best ribs in the state."
“I could not believe the response and how people were reacting to my food,” Coleman said in an interview in 2018. “God has just about blessed me to death. But I’m having a ball. I hope Tupelo likes me as much as I like them.”
Funeral arrangements will be announced later.