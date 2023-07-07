TUPELO — A pair of Tupelo property owners are suing the All-America City over construction that will connect a service road from Gun Club Road to the location of the new Chickasaw Heritage Center, claiming the road cuts through their land illegally.
Members of the Tupelo City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to hire Pat Caldwell of Tupelo-based law firm Riley, Caldwell, Cork and Alvis as legal counsel to defend the city in a against a lawsuit filed by David Wilson, his estate and Yvette Wilson.
The lawsuit spawned from an 18-month battle between the city and the property owners along Gun Club Road, where the city is currently building an access road for the proposed Chickasaw Heritage Center. Once complete, the center will serve as a museum dedicated to helping visitors better understand the history of the Chickasaw Nation as viewed through the eyes of the Chickasaw themselves.
The service road was required to give heavy machinery access to the Chickasaw Village, located along the Natchez Trace. The road was part of a 2021 agreement between the City and Chickasaw Inkana Foundation to help build the center. The village is located on the Natchez Trace between the McCullough Boulevard and West Mainstreet Exit, near the Wildwood neighborhood.
Wilson, through Tupelo-based attorney Joshua Daniel, argues the city did not have the right-of-way to cut trees and build a service road on his property. He also claims the city made indirect threats to intimidate the Wilsons, and that the work has caused standing water and erosion on their property.
The complaint details a single event as intimidation where City Attorney Ben Logan allegedly called the property owners “troublemakers” and asked Police Chief John Quaka to provide police presence when Hodges Construction planned to continue work on the road.
The lawsuit concludes with a request that the property be returned to its previous state, including the planting of mature trees to replace those cut down and other damages.
The complaint also requests a juried trial.
According to the complaint, the lawsuit follows a long series of negotiations between the city and property owners over the service road. During that time, the city eventually offered to make improvements to the Wilsons' property and shift the road south in exchange for a quick-claim deed.
Though the city did shift the road design south, the lawsuit claims it was still within the Wilsons’ property lines.
Logan said Thursday that the city believes it has the right-of-way on the property, secured an easement from another section of the property the Wilson’s claim to own and did everything within its power to solve the issue without litigation. The city also received easements from another property owner and the Chickasaw Inkana Foundation as part of the road construction.
The next step, Logan said, is for Caldwell to send a response to the complaint, and during that time, the city will also file an eminent domain complaint to the circuit court, which the council also voted unanimously to approve during the Wednesday night meeting.
He said the city’s law team will handle the eminent domain case.
“We contend that we have the right-of-way already, and the property owner contends he owns the center of the road,” Logan said. “We will eminent domain what we need … just to clear anything up.”
The eminent domain complaint, Logan said, will encompass the parts of the Wilson’s property where the road is already constructed.
