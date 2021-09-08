TUPELO • Two major city projects are currently underway and on track to be completed by their anticipated dates.

Construction workers are actively working on renovations to the Bel Air Center on Country Club Road and building a new fire station on the corner of Blair Street and Clayton Avenue.

Alex Farned, the director of Tupelo Parks and Recreation Department, said that renovations to the Bel Air Center are are going well and are on schedule.

The Bel Air Center houses a pro shop for the golf course nearby and a multipurpose event space. Previously, both the pro shop and event space were housed under one building.

Now, two new buildings will be constructed in its place. A construction company hired by the city will build two separate buildings — one for the pro shop and one for the multipurpose recreational building.

“Both buildings are looking fantastic,” Farned said. “They feel like they’re kind of following the architect’s schedule.”

Renovations to the facility are scheduled to be completed by March 2022.

The construction of the new fire station is also on track to be completed by its original target date.

Rud Robison, the lead architect on the project, said work is moving along well. He believes the project is on schedule.

“We don’t have any issues at this point, and it all seems to be falling into place very well,” Robison said.

The spot will eventually become the new home of Fire Station No. 2. The current station is located on West Main Street, near Bishop’s BBQ and Danver’s, in one of Tupelo’s busiest areas during the day, making it difficult for emergency personnel to leave quickly during bustling times of day.

City leaders say the current station is also Tupelo's oldest and has fallen into disrepair.

The City Council awarded a $1.8 million contract to Hooker Construction for the project. Construction on the new station began around April, and the project is scheduled to be completed on Jan. 15, 2022.

Both projects are, in part, funded by a $10 million bond package the Council passed in 2020 to invest in large projects.

taylor.vance@djournal.com

