Dan and Shelia Franklin, owners of The Tupelo Buffalo Park, cut a ribbon to celebrate the park's 20th anniversary during a short ceremony on Nov. 1, 2021, in Tupelo. Dan Franklin said running the park has been one of the greatest challenges of his life, but also one of the most rewarding.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Casey Hatchett, 13, of Tupelo, feeds Jafar, a 6-year-old Giraffe that lives at the Tupelo Buffalo Park and Zoo, on Nov. 1, 2021, during the park's 20th anniversary celebration.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
TUPELO • The Tupelo Buffalo Park and Zoo celebrated its 20th year of introducing the people of Northeast Mississippi to its wild side, Monday.
The Coley Road park hosted a short ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday afternoon to commemorate the milestone anniversary. Throughout the day, guests enjoyed reduced admission prices as well as the opportunity to win a host of door prizes, including a free year's membership.
Opened in 2001, the Tupelo Buffalo Park and Zoo offers live, exotic animal experiences for kids and adults alike. Bison roam and graze the fields near the Tupelo Regional Airport, but some of the most interesting animals include camels, giraffes, zebras, and sloths. Kids can also enjoy a petting zoo year-round and a pumpkin patch in the fall.
Dan Franklin and his wife, Sheila, have owned and operated the park since 2001. He said running the park has been one of the hardest things he’s done in his lifetime, but also among the most rewarding.
Franklin also emphasized how valuable the Tupelo Buffalo Park and Zoo is to families, allowing them to interact together without cell phones or distractions. It's also a great educational opportunity for others to learn about animals and what we can do to help preserve them.
The Tupelo Buffalo Park and Zoo is located at 2272 N. Coley Rd. in Tupelo and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.