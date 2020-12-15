TUPELO • City officials have increased the budgets of two city projects by around $1.1 million collectively and approved the transfer of more than $4 million into the city’s capital plan.
The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday night voted to budget an additional $600,000 to construct a new fire station on the corner of Blair Street and Clayton Avenue and to set aside an additional $500,000 to renovate the Bel Air Center, a municipal-owned event center and golf course.
The council also voted to transfer around $4.3 million in excess revenues from the city’s general fund to the city’s capital plan, which is a portion of the city’s budget used to invest in larger or long-term projects.
Kim Hanna, Tupelo’s chief financial officer, told the Daily Journal that the city can increase the budget for the projects, in part, because of excess funds left over from the previous fiscal year. Hanna said the excess revenue can be attributed to the city enacting cost-saving measures like a hiring freeze, and an overestimation of a budget shortfall caused by the pandemic.
“We did not see a large dip in our sales tax revenue,” Hanna said.
It has long been the principle among city officials to reinvest excess dollars from the previous fiscal year back into the current fiscal year’s capital fund to help pay for city projects.
Some of the increased funds in the capital plan will be coupled with existing money from bonded debt the city voted to take on in January to pay for the two projects.
Previously, the budgets for both the fire station and the Bel Air projects were $1.5 million each in bonded funds. However, when administrative officials solicited bids for the two projects, the high cost of lumber had driven the price tag for both projects over the budgeted amounts, forcing council members to reject the bids.
The city has a set amount of time to spend the bonded debt, so members of the council and Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration faced a conundrum of either accruing more architectural and design fees to create less expensive redesigns for both projects, wait until the price of building supplies potentially decreases, or spend more tax dollars in funding the projects now while assuring citizens that the city is still being prudent with tax dollars.
“I've got support for the project, but I just want to make sure we're spending taxpayer dollars wisely,” Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington said at a council work session to discuss the budget increase.
Ultimately, administration officials argued that while construction supplies could decrease in the future, it would be best to increase the budget and rebid the projects soon, since it’s unknown how construction prices will fluctuate in the long term.
Although city leaders have set a new ceiling for the two projects, it doesn’t mean the projects will actually cost the total amount budgeted. When the city rebids the projects, the bids could come in lower than the new budgets allow.
Officials this past summer agreed to spend bonded money to build a new facility for Fire Station Number 2, since the current station on Main Street, the city’s oldest, is falling into disrepair. Officials also agreed to renovate the Bel Air Center, which some city officials believe has gone neglected for too long.
Administration officials plan to solicit new bids for the project in January or February.