TUPELO • A Tupelo businessman reflected on a life of opportunity and change post-integration at the Rotary Club of Tupelo’s meeting, Monday afternoon.
Joe Washington spoke to a crowd of more than 50 people at Calvary Baptist Church. He detailed what life was like in Tupelo after integration, a topic the former Tupelo High School class president, Texas Tech basketball player and local businessman discussed during a 1979 segment for the CBS series “Race in America.”
A portion of that episode — a look back on integration for the 25th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education – was played during Monday’s event. Washington was interviewed by correspondent Ed Bradley.
Washington was a high school senior when the segment was filmed and was featured because he had excelled both academically and athletically after Tupelo integrated its schools.
“Joe, to me, is what a team represents,” said David Sparks, a past Rotary Club president and Washington’s college teammate. “You win, you lose. That doesn’t really matter. It’s the memories and the bonds and the experiences you take from that, and the relationships you take from that, and Joe made everybody better.”
Washington was born and raised in Tupelo. His parents, Joseph Washington, Sr. and Lucinda Washington, were longtime educators who taught their son to succeed regardless of color, according to the CBS segment.
Washington took his parents’ teachings to heart. Though integration was a big adjustment – Washington was in fourth grade when Tupelo schools integrated – he was one of the Black students who thrived academically and athletically in high school.
“It was because of my family, and I had a great family, that I was able to enjoy the things I did,” Washington told the Daily Journal after his presentation.
Despite having never set foot outside of Mississippi, Washington attended Texas Tech University with the goal of enrolling in medical school. That year also came with trials and tribulations. Washington recalls having the Ku Klux Klan, and the Black male leaders like Nathaniel Stone, Boyce Grayson, and others, who handled the situation.
“I saw it escalate to that height in ‘79 to where everyone got along, too, so you just had to give credit back then that there was a group of Black men who took ownership of the town and made it better and reinvested into us as kids, which made it better for my generation,” Washington said.
His personal claim to fame is getting the chance to guard Michael Jordan, playing against him in Hawaii in the Far West Classic.
“I held him to 16 points. Now, hold on, hold on, hold on, y’all all know Michael Jordan, who he is,” Washington said. “We still lost by 20, but I did my job.”
He’d later work as a nurse for 10 years before making the transition to the automotive business. He’s been with his wife, Bea, for 40 years, and the two have three children and eight grandchildren. He returned to Tupelo in 2006 to care for his father.
Washington, in recalling his father’s legacy as a coach and principal, thinks his dad would be proud that people from Tupelo have been supportive and with the advancement of Black people.
While he thinks Tupelo still has a long way to go with race relations, Washington said it’s good to see how much Tupelo has changed over the years.
“I appreciate the fact that I was able to grow up in Tupelo and now, since 1961, seeing it change like it has,” Washington said.