In this image posted to the United Way's Facebook page on Feb. 14, 2022, United Way of Northeast Mississippi board member Stewart McMillan poses for a photograph with Channing, who helped draw the name of the winner of the nonprofit's 2022 $50K Giveaway. This year's winner, Dashmond Daniel, is a Tupelo businessman.
TUPELO • A Tupelo businessman was the winner of United Way of Northeast Mississippi’s annual $50K Giveaway, presented by Crescent Memorial.
Dashmond Daniel received the grand prize. The winner was announced Monday afternoon on WTVA.
Other prizes included a $1,000 Room to Room Furniture shopping spree, which went to Nancy Hoang with the Amory Food Pantry. Rosalyn Raper won the Downtown Tupelo Date Night. Sara Beth Page of New Albany received the Nashville weekend getaway. Robert and Diane Pickle of Amory won a Cub Cadet lawn tractor, donated by 4 Seasons Equipment Company of Tupelo.
There were three winners for the College Town Getaways: Barbara Randle, who is going to Oxford, Ellen Harpole, who won the Starkville trip and Christopher Coffin, who will travel to Hattiesburg.
This year’s campaign sold 2,657 tickets. They are currently 93% of the campaign goal of $2.6 million, with more donations coming in. Funds will provide grants to 56 nonprofit agencies in the eight counties United Way of NE MS serves. That includes places such as the Haven Acres Boys and Girls Club, which helps children such as Channing
“It actually helps to provide after school and summer programs there, and then of course things like Meals on Wheels, food pantries, free clinics, all the different things that United Way funds, so it’s almost 60 different programs that the funds will help support,” said Robin McKinney, the United Way director of marketing and communications.
Volunteers are in the final steps of the process of evaluating the programs that applied for the next round of funding. United Way hopes to be able to announce grant recipients by the end of the first week of March.