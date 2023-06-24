TUPELO — Tupelo officials have approved the purchase of multiple “blighted” properties as part of its revitalization efforts.
Following a lengthy executive session earlier this week, present members of the Tupelo City Council voted unanimously to purchase three properties.
Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston was absent.
The properties include:
1507 Forrest Street, purchased from Ralph Pound for $50,000.
124 Highland Drive, purchased from Ralph Pound and Vanessa Pound for $50,000
120 South Highland Drive, purchased from Charlotte West for $40,000.
City Attorney Ben Logan said the purchases were part of the city’s continued effort to revitalize neighborhoods, noting there were three or four neighborhoods in the city that officials are eyeing, including the two neighborhoods between Rankin Elementary and Ida Street.
As part of the purchase, the council approved a budget amendment that moved $165,000 from the neighborhood revitalization fund to the purchase of property fund within the capital budget. Chief Financial Officer Kim Hanna said the amendment did not change the overall budget, noting it only shifted funds from one place to another as a cushion for property purchases.
NDC chair Duke Loden, a broker at Century Commercial Real Estate, attended the meeting and executive session to update the council on their plans following revitalization efforts along West Jackson Street.
