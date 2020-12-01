TUPELO • Miss USA Asya Branch returned Tuesday to the city that played a part in her early pageant success.
Mayor Jason Shelton proclaimed Dec. 1 as “Asya Branch Day” in Tupelo, and the Booneville resident who won the Miss USA crown on Nov. 9 was on hand at City Hall to accept the proclamation.
"It means a lot," Branch said of the proclamation. "I feel truly honored and just really grateful to have the support and to have people who are in my corner."
Shelton two years ago presented Branch a key to the city after she was crowned Miss Mississippi 2018.
"We're just so incredibly proud of," Shelton said. "She's not from Tupelo, but we won't hold it against her. We claim her as being from Tupelo, though."
Branch, 22, is one of seven women who won the title of Miss Mississippi in both the Miss USA and Miss America pageant systems. She was the Mississippi titleholder to win Miss USA.
She was the first African American woman to be crowned Miss Mississippi USA in 2019. The Miss USA pageant, which is part of the Miss Universe Organization, was delayed until November due to COVID-19 concerns.
While competing in the Miss America system, Branch won two Tupelo-based titles - Miss All-America City in 2017 and Miss Tupelo 2018 - that led to Miss Mississippi Pageant appearances. As Miss Tupelo, she was crowned Miss Mississippi 2018.
"I have represented Tupelo for several years, so it's been an honor," Branch said. "They have been so supportive of me throughout this entire pageant journey. I just feel like Tupelo, to me, is home. It may not be my official hometown, but it definitely holds a really special place in my heart."
Branch, who is living in New York City during her year-long reign as Miss USA, has returned to her home state for a short visit. She made her first public appearance in Mississippi this past Saturday at the Egg Bowl in Oxford.
"We could not dream of a better representative of the city of Tupelo, the state of Mississippi and now the entire United States of America," Shelton said of Branch.