TUPELO • Dozens of veterans and their family members gathered at the Tupelo Aquatic Center Thursday morning for the City of Tupelo's annual Veterans Day ceremony.
The crowd was welcomed by Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan, who shared a story about a friend's son who became a Navy SEAL.
"Happy Veterans Day, not only to the veterans but to their families," Jordan said. "Because we're all in this together."
Retired U.S. Navy Commander David Neilsen read a passage from 2 Samuel 22, the words David said after being delivered out of the hand of his enemies: "The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; the God of my rock, in Him will I trust. He is my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my high tower, and my refuge, my savior; Thou savest me from violence. I will call on the Lord, who is worthy to be praised."
After a prayer, Neilsen led the audience in the pledge, followed by a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by Pastor David LeCompte.
Col. David Hughes McElreath, a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran and professor of criminal justice and legal studies at the University of Mississippi, told the audience he felt honored to be in a room of heroes.
"You know what it's like to be prepared when the nation is least prepared," McElreath said. "It's a remarkable time in our country. I don't know what the future holds, but we're facing a significant challenge on the domestic as well as the international front."
McElreath pointed out that 102 years ago Thursday, on Nov. 11, 1918, World War I ended.
Dubbed "The War to End All Wars," that generation "looked forward thinking, believing, hoping that there would be no more conflict," he said.
Within a generation, World War II occurred and that generation also thought it would be the end of foreign conflict. Nevertheless, wars have continued.
"What we know from history is the world will never be at peace," McElreath said. "And you as veterans, you as family members, understand the call to preparedness and putting your lives on the line, putting your lives on hold while serving the nation."
As a professor at Ole Miss, McElreath said he sees young men and women who continue to answer for call to service just as he and his fellow veterans did.
McElreath said that of all the things he's done, with the exception of marrying his wife, the opportunity to serve the nation has been the most outstanding.
"All of us in here that have worn dog tags, or family members that have seen us put dog tags on, understand what people outside of the military community will never know," McElreath said. "That someone is going to wrap you in a blanket of freedom, and the sacrifices we call on them to make are great."
Pastor David LeCompte performed "God Bless The U.S.A." by Lee Greenwood, and attendees were dismissed after "Taps" were played by retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Bob Verell.