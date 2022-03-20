TUPELO • Japanese culture in North Mississippi will bloom once again next Sunday.
After a pandemic-forced two-year hiatus, the Cherry Blossom Festival will return to Tupelo on Sunday, March 27. Residents can gather in Ballard Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy cultural activities, demonstrations, food, and potentially see the bloom of the cherry blossom trees planted throughout the park.
The festival is hosted by the Japan-America Society of Mississippi (JASMIS), Tupelo Parks and Recreation and Toyota Mississippi in partnership with the consulate-general of Japan in Nashville.
Created in 2016, this year's festival is the fifth. It's also the first since 2019. Between 350 and 500 people attended the previous celebration.
“We are missing all of the connections,” said Mieko Kikuchi, who sits on the Japan-America Society of Mississippi (JASMIS) board of directors. “It’s nice to get back together in person and exchange and appreciate each other’s culture.”
Among the celebration offerings this year will be demonstrations in origami and brush writing, samplings of sushi and other Japanese food, demonstrating rice pounding, trying on kimonos and Japanese fashion, sumo wrestling suits and inflatables.
New to this year's celebration, a group of students from the Tupelo Suzuki Association will play music and create Japanese water balloons.
The Cherry Blossom Festival is a community-wide event that starts with a march for dignitaries. Japanese pianist Miki Sawada will perform. The performance was planned alongside the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra (NMSO)’s 50th year celebration. Sawada will perform March 26 at the Link Centre Concert Hall, just one part of weeklong efforts to showcase Japanese culture. The concert is from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Local students will receive a special performance the Thursday leading up to the festival. The goal is to expand in the future, said Kikuchi, who also sits on the NMSO board.
Between martial arts demonstrations and music will be Japanese dancing, where the public is encouraged to participate. Local officials, business leaders, the deputy consul-general of Japan, and the president of the Japan-America society of Mississippi are among special guests.
Event organizers want attendees to enjoy the culture around them.
“As a diverse society, we need to understand, appreciate each other,” Kikuchi said. “It’s just a great way for us to mingle and strengthen the friendship, knowing each other, and have a great time.”
In the case of rain, the festival will move to the Tupelo Furniture Market.