TUPELO - The Tupelo Children’s Mansion (TCM) needs help to provide a good holiday season to the 75 children currently in their care.
The mission of TCM is “to offer hope through the love of Jesus Christ to orphaned or disadvantaged children by providing their physical, spiritual, emotional, social, and educational needs... contributing to their health, security and happiness, and equipping them to lead productive lives,” according to the TCM website. It also cares for children whose families may be good but are in a season where they need help.
Since its founding in 1953, the organization has served over 100 children a year, said TCM Director of Sponsor Relations Annette Tomlinson. It is located on a 40-acre campus in East Tupelo at 1801 E. Main Street.
For Thanksgiving and Christmas, TCM is in need of food donations for Thanksgiving and Christmas. TCM will be wrapping Christmas gifts on December 17 at 2 p.m. at Room to Room. Room to Room will be collecting pajama donations. Donations of candy and stocking stuffers would be appreciated.
TCM also welcomes anyone who wants to donate gifts to call. Donations can be dropped off at the mansion anytime from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Questions can be answered by calling 662-842-6982.