djr-2019-12-27-news-childrens-mansion-twp1 (copy) (copy)

The Tupelo Children’s Mansion has provided a home of children in need for over 69 years.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO – The Tupelo Children’s Mansion is eliciting food donations for the holiday season starting in November.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com