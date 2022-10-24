TUPELO – The Tupelo Children’s Mansion is eliciting food donations for the holiday season starting in November.
Community relations coordinator Tyler Stringer said the religion-based non-profit, which currently serves about 57 children from the city, will begin taking food donations from the public for its holiday meals.
He noted that individuals who wished to donate food items from the pre-approved list could visit the mansion at 1801 East Main St. during office hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
“The annual food drive is a vital part of our Thanksgiving celebration at TCM,” director of administration at the mansion Angela Parker, who spearheads the program each year, said in a written statement. “We love having the ability to provide our children with a traditional holiday meal in a family setting, and our local supporters are such a blessing in making this happen.”
The Tupelo Children’s Mansion is a faith-based ministry endorsed by the United Pentecostal Church International that has been operating in the city for almost 70 years and provides residential group housing for children in crisis situations. Though the organization is not funded by the government, Stringer noted the mansion was approved by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. The organization sits on a 40-acre campus, which includes residence halls, staff housing, a Christian school, a chapel and a gymnasium.
