TUPELO • The City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a measure reducing Tupelo’s budget by around $2.5 million to counteract the economic downturn from COVID-19 pandemic that is starting to affect local economies.
The budget reduction was proposed by Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration, which asked Council to approve the revision to offset a predicted budget shortfall.
Of the $2.5 million cut, around $500,000 will come from reductions within city departments, and the remaining $2 million will come from cutbacks to the city’s capital plan, which is a portion of the budget dedicated to long-term city projects.
“It’s not devastating,” Shelton told the Daily Journal about the budget cut. “I don’t want to make light of the situation. I continue to be hopeful that the federal government or the state will offer some sort of assistance.”
The second-term Democratic mayor praised the actions of the administration’s financial advisers, who also proposed enacting a hiring freeze for all vacant city positions, banning city employees from traveling to events and halting city departments from purchasing new vehicles.
While the Council approved the amendment, some elected officials agreed that the administration should be proactive and start planning now to make another budget cut for the future.
Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington told the Daily Journal that he believes this cut was sufficient for now, but thinks Tupelo’s personnel budget, which accounts for the largest percentage of the general budget, should likely be trimmed. Whittington even said furloughing city employees could be a possibility for future action.
“Furlough is a good word because we would fully intend to be up to full staff at the end of the year,” Whittington said.
Whittington’s suggestion comes as nearby Oxford voted to furlough 135 city employees for an unknown period of time. The city’s mayor, Robyn Tannehill, said the employees would still receive benefits and be hired back at a later date.
Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer said the city may not have a choice but to make a decision about personnel costs, but he hopes that would be one of the last things considered.
“I would certainly think we need to have a continuing dialogue about this and about our budget and where we are,” Palmer said.
As of right now, Shelton and his administration have said they have no immediate plans to furlough city employees and said that decision would be a “last resort.”
Some of these reductions could likely mean a reduction in the frequency of some city services. An example Shelton used was the frequency of curbside brush hauling services. Although the service would still continue, it would occur less often.
Since cities don’t receive sales tax receipts for a current month until a few months later, municipalities can only project what revenue losses will be for now. City leaders won’t officially know the decreased sales tax revenue for April until much later.
Even though sales tax numbers are not yet known, the figures are almost sure to drop since statewide and local shelter-in-place orders have been in effect for nearly a month.
Shelton said it is likely the administration would propose several budget amendments in the future to make up for lost sales tax revenue.