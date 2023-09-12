TUPELO – The City Council has approved its new fiscal year budget with no increase in the tax levy.
In a unanimous vote by those present on Tuesday afternoon, the council approved a $48.7 million budget, a 17% increase over the previous year. And the council did so without raising the tax millage.
“There is no millage increase, but there is an almost 5% increase in revenues,” said Tupelo Chief Financial Officer Kim Hanna. “That is due to an increase in assessed valuation, not an increase in property tax.”
While this is not a countywide reappraisal year, Hanna said new property improvements and new buildings drove the increases. The tax millage remains at 32.47 mills and was approved by a 5-0 vote. Councilwomen Nettie Davis and Rosie Jones were not present.
By state law, a municipal budget uses a fiscal year that starts Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30 each year. Cities must adopt their coming budgets by Sept. 15, prompting Tupelo to hold a special called meeting for that purpose.
The general fund budget mirrors the FY 2023 budgets with only slight changes to most departments. The police and fire departments take up the bulk of the budget, totaling just over $21 million. The overall budget also includes a handful of special funds that cover everything from library funding to debt service on outstanding bonds to the narcotics unit.
The library millage was set at 0.7 mills, but that will not generate enough to cover the funding request. More than $120,000 will have to be taken from reserves to meet the $538,000 request.
But the bulk of the discussion among the council was not about the general fund but about the capital projects fund, which funds long-term or bigger ticket projects. Thanks to state and federal funding, along with bigger projects rolling over from one year to another, this year’s capital projects fund stands at a whopping $40.9 million. Hanna noted that almost $17 million of that is ongoing projects that are rolling over into the new year.
Councilman Lynn Bryan made a motion to approve only the projects that included state and federal funding. He wanted all other projects to be brought back before the council. He said he was concerned about spending money on large projects but not setting anything aside to handle the maintenance and upkeep.
“I just want to make sure we can get these projects done and if we do, we can keep them up,” Bryan said. He cited three tires that have been in a pond along the Music Bend Trail in east Tupelo for several years.
Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said all of the projects in the capital fund for 2024 will come back to the council, to either approve plans or to release funds.
“We will come back with a conceptual phase and pricing,” Lewis said. “We will bring that back to the council to vote on and to proceed. You (the council) always have the last vote.”
Bryan eventually withdrew his motion. Davis arrived after discussion had begun and was part of the 6-0 vote in favor.
