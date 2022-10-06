TUPELO • Tupelo officials have finalized an expansion of the downtown Tupelo district after months of planning.
The council on Tuesday unanimously approved a proposed expansion to the city’s downtown overlay, along with a host of updates to the city’s development code to better lay out the city’s neighborhood association overlay districts and modernize definitions.
“This is something that has been in the works for months now," Development Services Director Tanner Newman said. "What we have did not just happen overnight. It took the real vision and leadership of those before us. We are thrilled to be part of this next chapter of downtown Tupelo.”
Prior to Tuesday night’s vote, the district ended at Madison Street to the west and Highway 45 to the east. The new expansion sees the district extended to the intersection of Main Street and Gloster Street, known as Crosstown, on the west side and to Veterans Memorial Boulevard on the east side. The additions come with two new sub-districts dubbed Gateway West and Gateway East.
“We are ready to assist those in Gateway East and Gateway West and continue the momentum we have in Tupelo,” said Downtown Main Street Executive Director Lucia Randle.
An overlay comes with some distinct perks. Chief among them are 5-year tax abatements for new construction and redevelopment within the area. An abatement is a process in which a property owner's taxes are locked into the cost of the property before it was renovated rather than the cost of the property after the addition of their investment.
City Planner Jenny Savely said the approval of this proposal would be the next step in helping downtown grow “from the inside out” and develop more lively spaces for visitors and residents.
“We want to see what the future holds for downtown,” City Planner Jenny Savely said. “(The Convention and Visitors Bureau) and Downtown Main Street have been very supportive, as has the community, in this effort to expand our tax abatement district and really improve and expand upon pedestrian revenue, family and entertainment-centric space downtown has become.”
The other side to the overlay’s coin is the regulations and restrictions attached, following modern design standards and restricting businesses that close at 5 p.m. to use-by-compatibility. The city will not hold an already established business within the overlay to these standards unless it changes owners or becomes a new business.
Before the vote, the city opened the floor to public comment. Matt Bogue, Vice President of the Dutch Oil Company in Columbus, said he represented Victory Properties, the owners of the Shell Station and the Spring Mart on East Main Street. He said he was concerned the expansion would hurt the properties' resale when the time came.
“It is not difficult to foresee a future in which those properties may have to be used for a different purpose,” he said. “We may not be able to resell those properties in the future for things that could make sense like a medical facility, a warehouse or a distribution facility.”
Newman told the Daily Journal after the meeting that his department planned to request a study similar to the one previously done focusing on downtown to build a plan for the area surrounding Elvis Presley’s Birthplace.
Council also approved the development code updates
The council also voted unanimously to amend the development code in a series of items to include multiple updates and housekeeping items. Newman said many of the updates were long-standing rules the city needed to codify.
Changes include the deletion of the Sharon Hills Neighborhood Conservation Overlay District and the Bel Air Neighborhood Conservation Overlay District. Residents and the city created those districts in response to the 2014 tornado, but both have since become inactive.
The updates also include the codification of The Mill Village Historic Preservation Conservation District, which was previously active but not listed in the code. The amendment also adds details for the establishment of an overlay district.
Also nestled among definition updates and additions is the establishment of the Park Hill Business Overlay District. Newman previously said the purpose of its inclusion is to change residential construction to use by compatibility rather than use-by-right in a bid from property owners to encourage the proliferation of business in the area.
City Attorney Ben Logan said the council would have to vote on changes to the code to update the Belledeer Neighborhood Conservation Overlay District, as well as more updates to design standards. The city originally placed both items on the agenda, but Logan said the administration needed to do more work before the council could vote on them.
