TUPELO • Citizens are once again limited in the number of times they can address Tupelo City Council about the same issue.
On Tuesday, the Tupelo City Council voted 6-1 to reinstate a 2017 rule barring citizens from addressing public officials about a single topic more than once within a three-month period. Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones voted against the measure, calling it a fix to a problem that did not exist.
“People should be able to say what they want to say,” she said. “If people come to the council, you explain to them what is going on and the city’s process, then there isn’t any need for (the amendment) unless it becomes a problem.”
The rule is an amended version of one first approved by the council five years ago, during the previous administration. In its original form, the ordinance prohibited citizens from speaking to the council about a specific topic more than once within a six-month span.
When it took over in 2021, the current council voted to approve the rule with no changes. However, it was later discovered a clerical error had omitted the time limit, effectively nullifying the policy.
During their May 17 meeting, the council addressed the six-month rule and its reinstatement, but stopped short of voting to reimplement it.
On Monday, during the regular pre-council meeting, council members tackled the topic again, this time discussing whether to keep or cut the current six-month limit.
Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston argued that the six-month limit was too long and suggested changing it to twice in six months.
“I don’t think it has been abused by any number of people,” Gaston said. “I think six months is a long time. … I would say maybe twice in a six-month period. If there is something that needs to be taken care of and it hasn’t, that falls on us.”
Most of the council was receptive to both Gaston’s suggestion and the original proposal, although city officials admitted it was not a common issue, although it has come up.
Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan said the city needed guard rails for topics that were out of the council’s hands.
“This was put in place for bigger issues that people want a major forum to talk about,” he said, pointing to the state flag, which was a hot-button topic for decades before being changed last year. “They can still come up here and talk to us 24 times, just not about the same subject."
Jones was the councilperson most staunchly against the rule. She said in order for her to vote in favor of it, she would have needed a guarantee baked into the ordinance that the city would follow up with the resident and make sure it addressed their concerns.
“I don’t see a problem with coming back to get an update,” she said. “If it can’t be resolved, simply state there is nothing we can do about it.”
Chief Operations Officers Don Lewis said if a resident addresses the council, the administration routinely follows up with them after the meeting. He also noted multiple citizens could speak on the same topic within the three-month period.
“If they come before the council and bring a concern, whether it is directed at you, the mayor or a department head, we are going to follow up on that, and you should get an answer as the council,” he said.
State Open Meetings laws forbids municipalities from barring citizens from attending meetings, but municipalities can set rules on how and when residents can address the council during these public meetings.
“We are trying to put reasonable limits on (public comments),” City Attorney Ben Logan said, adding the Mississippi Ethics Commission has ruled that municipalities have the right to set guidelines for public commentary.