TUPELO • Tupelo elected officials have given the green light to multiple planned subdivisions within the city.
On Tuesday, the Tupelo City Council approved the construction of two new subdivisions: Butler Park Phase II in west Tupelo and The Presley subdivision in east Tupelo, located off Briar Ridge Road.
According to Development Services Director Tanner Newman, with the board’s approval Tuesday night, his department is clear to issue construction permits to developers for both projects. These permits allow developers to begin construction on infrastructure, including streets, sidewalks and lighting fixtures meant to support the new residents.
Once developers complete the infrastructure, Newman said, his department can issue residential building permits.
West Tupelo’s Butler Park Phase II to begin construction
The Tupelo City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to approve an agreement between the city and Butler Park developer Jason Warren, which allows the planning department to issue permits to begin construction.
“This is a very unique piece of property,” Newman told the Daily Journal. “It was not feasible to build a typical subdivision, but the developer was able to develop the property into something the city hasn't otherwise offered.”
Located on a 57-acre lot, the first phase of the project has already seen construction start, and finish, on multiple houses.
The second phase, Newman said, will add another 17 homes to the subdivision.
Every lot within the planned subdivision required variance from either Newman or the council. The largest lot is over 9 acres, while current zoning allows for 2.5-acre lots without variance.
Warren did not respond to attempts to reach him.
The council’s decision comes after they previously approved an agreement with Warren to rezone a portion of the development property and split the costs of $30,000 in drainage work to relieve issues plaguing Rowan Oak, a neighboring street. The work includes the installation of drainage pipe between the two neighborhoods, which will bottom out into a basin at the end of Rowan Oak’s cul-de-sac.
Newman said that, as of Wednesday, the city is still working on getting easements to complete the project.
The project also includes a condition which requires developers to comply with guidelines from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for the 4.5-acre lake on the property. MDEQ’s requirements include the removal of trees and shrubs along the perimeter and the construction of a dam to secure the water.
Work starting on East Tupelo’s ‘The Presley’ Subdivision
The board also unanimously approved the preliminary plat application and an agreement with RKH Properties and Keith Henley to begin construction of a subdivision off Briar Ridge Road across from Martin Hill Drive.
“The Presley is also ready to begin construction, and upon the council’s approval of this development agreement, the department will be ready to issue the agreement,” Newman said.
The project will comprise 16 single-family lots and two townhouse lots with six units per lot. Newman said the single-family properties will be 2,400 square feet or less while the 12 townhouse units will be about 2,000 square feet. The project sits on 17 acres.
To facilitate construction of the townhouses, Newman had to approve a compatibility variance for the project. He said the style of the project is similar to construction currently in the Fairpark District.
The specific conditions of the project, according to city documentation, are that the developer must pay $100,000 in security posting, attain documentation from the Mississippi Department of Transportation and either build a garbage collection pad or secure an agreement with waste management to serve the townhouses.
Henley did not respond to attempts to reach him for comment.
Newman said the property is the current home of a certified previous Elvis Presley residence. He said the house will be moved before construction to 817 Post Street and used as a historic home for tourism purposes.
