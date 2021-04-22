TUPELO • Rosezlia “Rosie” Jones, a candidate running for the Tupelo City Council's Ward 7 seat, has missed a second deadline to file campaign finance reports, again violating the state’s ethics laws.
State law requires all candidates involved in a runoff election to file a report by 5 p.m. on April 20 detailing who has donated to their campaigns and how they’ve spent their campaign dollars.
Out of the six candidates who will appear on the ballot for runoff elections next week, Jones was the only candidate who did not file a campaign finance report.
Jones is competing in the ward’s Democratic runoff against incumbent Councilman Willie Jennings. She told the Daily Journal that she has not filed the report because she works during the day and does not have adequate time to file the form at City Hall.
“I work a lot.,” Jones said. “When I get home, it’s like 10 something sometimes. I get up at 5 a.m.”
Jones said that she intends to file the form by Thursday afternoon.
Kim Hanna, Tupelo’s municipal clerk, has said in previous interviews with the Daily Journal that when candidates qualified to run for office, they were each given an election packet that included the campaign finance reporting deadlines.
This is now the second time that Jones has missed a deadline to file her campaign finance report. She, along with several other candidates, did not file a campaign finance report for the first primary election.
In a virtual debate with the Daily Journal last week, Jones said her failure to file the first report was a misunderstanding. Jones said that she incorrectly believed that because she had not accepted campaign donations, she was not required to file a report.
“I’m a first time politician that's just trying to stand up for her ward,” Jones said. “I really didn’t know. I misread the paper. I felt like the paper said if anyone made a donation over $200 it was to be reported. However, I didn’t take donations because I am a first time runner.”
Jones has maintained that her campaign is self-funded and that she is not accepting campaign donations. Even if candidates do not accept any donations, they are still required to file a report listing how much cash they have on hand and how they spend any campaign dollars.
Jones admitted during the virtual debate that she has made campaign banners and campaign cards, but said they were made “just here and there” and “not all at one time.”
Candidates competing in a contested general election race are required to submit a campaign finance report by 5 p.m. on June 1.