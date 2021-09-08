TUPELO • The Tupelo City Council this week reconfirmed all of the current leaders of Tupelo’s municipal court system, solidifying Mayor Todd Jordan’s administration full of longtime city employees.
Jordan reappointed John Knight as the administrator of the court system, Rhonda Cole as the clerk of the court, Willie Allen and Jay Weir as the two municipal judges, Richard Babb as the municipal prosecutor and Dennis Farris Jr. as the municipal public defender.
Under Tupelo’s form of municipal government, the mayor appoints department leaders and the Tupelo City Council votes to confirm or reject the appointees. Jordan said he decided to reappoint all of the court officials because they do a great job, despite their high workload.
“I know they’re overrun,” Jordan said of the court officials. “But that's one department I don’t hear any complaints about. And when you don’t hear any complaints, you don’t change things.”
Since taking office in July, Jordan has gotten all of his department leaders confirmed; the overwhelming majority of them are holdovers from former Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration.
The only new leaders of city departments Jordan has appointed are Tanner Newman, his former campaign manager, as director of Development Services and Kizzy Guy as director of Human Resources.
Jordan has just two positions left to fill: the chiefs of the Tupelo Police Department the Tupelo Fire Department. Both spots currently have interim leaders.
Jordan’s police chief and fire chief nominees will arguably be the most important nominees the Republican mayor will make during his tenure.
Jordan wants to create a search committee comprising community members to help him decide who the next police chief will be. The mayor will appoint three at-large appointees and three additional people chosen from a list submitted by the City Council, totaling six committee members.
The committee members will be tasked with sifting through the applications that have been submitted and deciding which five applicants should be considered for an interview with administration officials.
The first-term mayor told the Daily Journal that he should have “everything in order” this week on solidifying the search committee.
The Tupelo City Council has thus far approved the following appointments from Jordan:
- Tanner Newman, director of Development Services
- Ben Logan, city attorney
- Don Lewis, chief operations officer
- Kim Hanna, chief financial officer and municipal clerk
- Neal McCoy, director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau
- Kizzy Guy, director of Human Resources
- Chuck Williams, director of Public Works
- Johnny Timmons, director of Tupelo Water and Light
- Jackie Clayton, interim Tupelo Police Department chief
- Jimmy Avery, interim Tupelo Fire Department chief
- John Knight, Municipal Court administrator
- Rhonda Cole, Municipal Clerk Court
- Jay Weir, Municipal Court judge
- Willie Allen, Municipal Court judge
- Richard Babb, Municipal Court prosecutor
- Dennis Farris Jr., Municipal Court Public Defender