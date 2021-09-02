TUPELO • Members of the Tupelo City Council are resisting a proposal to expand the city’s alcohol "go-cup zone" to the entire city but seem open to tweaking other portions of the city’s alcohol laws.
The City Council convened a work session on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the possibility of expanding the Tupelo's Leisure and Recreation District citywide, creating a new LRD and extending the hours restaurants and bars have to sell alcohol.
No formal vote was recorded, but the council through an informal straw poll shot down the idea of expanding the LRD to the entire city partly over concerns that it could adversely affect businesses downtown.
“I think the downtown area is different than Gloster Street,” Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston said. “I think it’s just a different dynamic. I think we need to leave it that way. The downtown restaurants don’t have the traffic count that the other restaurants have, and they have to have some special way to attract business downtown.”
Council members Rosie Jones, Travis Beard and Gaston said during the meeting they did not support a citywide LRD. Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer did not attend most of the meeting, but has previously told the Daily Journal that he did not support a citywide district.
Ward 1 Councilman Chad Mims was absent from the work session, but Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan said that, in light of previous conversations he and Mims had, Mims indicated he did not support a citywide district.
Ward 4 Councilman Nettie Davis said that she was supportive of a citywide district so that business in her district would be included.
Leisure and Recreation Districts are areas designated by local municipalities in which people can legally walk around with open containers of alcohol. Customers within these areas can purchase one drink at a time and cannot carry their beverages from one restaurant to another.
Local governing bodies have wide discretion over the boundaries, hours and regulations of LRDs.
In Tupelo, the current boundaries of the district are essentially the same as the city’s downtown entertainment district. Customers may purchase a go-cup within the district from 10 a.m. until midnight on Monday through Saturday.
The impetus for the discussion over extending the the LRD was a proposal from Mayor Todd Jordan, who said he wanted every restaurant in the city to have the option to sell alcohol via curbside service.
The snag in Jordan's proposal, however, is restaurants may not even be allowed to sell alcohol curbside anymore.
When many restaurants suspended in-person dining last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control allowed restaurants located inside of an LRD to sell sealed go-cups curbside to customers on a temporary basis to help restaurants sustain business. That authorization has since been rescinded by ABC.
Jordan told the Daily Journal after the work session that he wishes the Council would have supported the citywide plan, but understood their rationale for not supporting it.
Even if the ABC won't allow Tupelo restaurants to sell curbside drinks, the mayor believes the Council discussion puts “the word out there” to ABC that Tupelo wants curbside drink service to be an option.
Mayor gins up support for a separate go-cup district
As a compromise, members of the council expressed some desire to simply create a new LRD in a different part of town, though details are scant on where the new district would be.
Davis has repeatedly said she supports some mechanism for businesses located on Gloster Street, such as Cantina Del Sol and Olive Garden, to have the opportunity to be included in an LRD and have the option to sell go-cups.
Traditionally, LRDs are areas where people walk outside, gather in groups for events and have a uniform design to them.
Bryan asked Neal McCoy, director of the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, to study the issue further and report back to the council with some proposed areas of town that could potentially become LRDs.
Council supports adding additional hours for alcohol sales
Distinct from the LRD discussion, every council member present at the Tuesday work session supported a move to extend the hours that restaurants in town can serve alcohol to patrons.
Jordan said he has talked with representatives of Tupelo businesses that mainly serve breakfast. According to the mayor, these businesses would like to serve alcohol in the morning to accommodate customers who may have finished working a night shift.
The current city ordinance allows restaurants to sell alcohol from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following morning. Jordan and the Council support changing the hours of sale from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. and will likely do so during their the next meeting.
Jordan said that the businesses asked for a 7 a.m. start time, but he believed 8 a.m. was a decent compromise.
“I just couldn't support 7 a.m. right now,” Jordan told the Daily Journal.
Bryan and the mayor asked Ben Logan, the city attorney, to draw up a resolution to change the hours of operation, to vote on at a future meeting.