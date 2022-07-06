TUPELO • Customers who get their power from Tupelo Water and Light will see the base charge rise by $3 per month this fall as city leaders cite increased software costs and inflation for the change.
The board voted to increase the customer charge of any resident and business on Tupelo’s grid from $7.50 to $10.50 a month effective Oct. 1 during a Tuesday night City Council meeting.
Tupelo Water and Light Director Johnny Timmons said the increase was a long-time coming.
“We’ve been checking the rates since the last two years when we went to the automated system,” he said. “With software (price) increases and inflation, we are going to need an increase to offset that.”
One of the new software improvements to the city-owned utility company was the addition of an online billing system.
The power portion of the Tupelo Water and Light utility bill can be broken down into two parts; the customer charge and kilowatts used by the hour, which comes from actual usage. The residential customer charge rose from $7.50 to $10.50.
Usage rates for Tupelo residents will stay at $0.074 kilowatts per hour during the summer months, $0.071 kilowatts per hour during the winter months and $0.069 kilowatts per hour during the "transitional" spring and fall months.
Tupelo’s city-owned power utility buys electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority wholesale and rates for local customers depend on costs from TVA’s rates. Timmons said the city’s rates last rose by 1.5% in 2018 when TVA increased their rates. When usage rates rose, he said the city also approved an increase to the customer charge. Timmons said he doesn’t foresee a kilowatt per hour rate increased in the near future.
“TVA has committed to not increase their charges for the next 10 years,” he said.
TVA Spokesperson David Spark said the company’s board votes yearly whether to increase its rates and confirmed the board voted to “keep rates flat” for the next decade.
