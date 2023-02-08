TUPELO — City officials are moving forward with plans to renovate the All-America City’s council chambers.
JBHM Architects Principal Architect Brandon Bishop on Monday fielded questions from members of the Tupelo City Council about progress on planned upgrades to the council chambers, located inside City Hall. Bishop said design should wrap up later this month, and bidding on the work will begin in March.
According to Bishop’s estimates, the cost of the project should fall just under the city’s $500,000 budget. Upgrades include new finishes for the council’s table, carpeting, new televisions, a new podium, extensive audio and video upgrades with tablet-integration into the council’s table and new lights.
The plans also include removing “six to eight” chairs from the audience to create a walking path and raising the ceiling to 12 feet.
Technology upgrades include a new sound system and cameras specifically for streaming the meetings to Facebook. Televisions and tablet inputs will be able to mirror the screen from a laptop plugged into the podium for presentations.
Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said the project should be ready to bid by the end of the month. He said construction would most likely begin in the summer. Bishop estimated the work to take four to six months.
Lewis and Mayor Todd Jordan said the council plans to meet at Church Street Elementary School during the renovation process.
City officials are also eyeballing extensive upgrades to the outside of City Hall, including a complete overhaul of the building’s lighting system and the installation of a backup generator that can power the building in case of emergency.
The generator, Lewis said, would cost around $500,000, but he said it was vitally important if the city were to lose power.
“Looking to get a new generator as a backup because a power outage will shut down the city,” he said, noting that much of the systems for billing and other functions happen within City Hall and would grind to a halt without power.
Part of the cost would also go into building a new outdoor enclosure for the generator. The new generator won’t fit into the city’s existing enclosure.
Outdoor lighting, Lewis said, would cost about $75,000 and come with 64 different colors that can be displayed outside. With the current lighting setup for City Hall, colors and fixtures have to be changed manually.
Lewis said because the roof had no proper walkways and needed spot repairs, it was an issue for employees to change the lights manually. With the new system, most functions can be completed wirelessly.