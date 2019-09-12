TUPELO • The City Council passed Mayor Jason Shelton’s proposed budget Thursday in a special called meeting, with Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan voting against the budget over concerns about how much money is allocated toward personnel costs.
Bryan said he thinks Shelton’s administration is doing a great job of managing the city, but he does think there is some “fat to be cut” within this year’s budget.
“If we could get personnel costs in line closer to 60% ... I would be in favor of that,” Bryan said. “In the last six years, it’s trended up. It doesn’t trend up a lot, but it trends up a little bit. I think at some point in time, we’re going to have a big problem when the economy turns down and the money gets tight. I think our employees are going to pay the price.”
Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington voted to approve the budget, but he agreed with some of Bryan’s concerns at the meeting.
“My concern is the capital budget is coming under a lot of stress over the next two or three years,” Whittington said. “I’m concerned as to how we will fund that without bonding. This is a comment to my peers on the council, but I think at some point in time we have to look at a percentage cap at personnel costs.”
Whittington went on to illustrate that if the council had put a 61% cap on personnel costs, the city could have put $1.4 million into the capital fund.
“I think at some point in time we have to look at that," Whittington said. "Every year it seems to inch up and inch up. I just don’t want to wake up and we have a 70% personnel cost to the city. That means we can’t fix potholes, we can’t do drainage, we can’t improve streets without bonding that.”
Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan said he is “absolutely against” public transportation being in the budget, but he voted to approve the overall budget because he supports the budget not raising taxes and not taking on any new bond debt.
Council members Buddy Palmer, Nettie Davis, Travis Beard and Willie Jennings all approved of the budget and said Shelton’s administration did a good job preparing the budget.
“I think this is a great budget, and I totally support it,” Palmer said. “I’m not sure I’m quite in tune with Markel (Whittington) about the labor costs. I think you guys watch that pretty well yourselves.”
Shelton told the Daily Journal after the meeting he was glad the council passed the budget and reiterated the budget meets the demands for the city, does not raise taxes and does not raise the city’s debt level.
Shelton also said he would take Lynn Bryan's and Whittington’s concerns into consideration, but reiterated that he trusts Kim Hanna, the city’s chief financial officer, to advise the city on personnel costs. He said if Hanna and other financial advisers don’t raise any concerns about personnel costs, then he feels confident in the city’s financial shape.
“Our city has the best bond rating in the state of Mississippi,” Shelton said.
In January, the City Council will vote on whether it wants to take on approximately $7.5 million in bonded debt to construct larger projects within the city.