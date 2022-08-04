djr-2022-03-06-news-capital-twp4 (copy)

City Hall is shown through the entrance gate at Fairpark in downtown Tupelo in a March 3, 2022 file photo. City officials are back to the drawing broad on a project to bring four restrooms to the Fairpark after all bids came in significantly over budget.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TUPELO • Tupelo city officials are back to the drawing board after bids for the Fairpark restroom project came back significantly over budget.

Fairpark design schematic

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus