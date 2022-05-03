In this file photo, marijuana plants are close to harvest in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis facility in Richmond, Va., on June 17, 2021. Mississippi's medical marijuana program was signed into law Feb. 2, 2022. The first products from the state are expected to be available in early 2023.
TUPELO • A last-ditch effort to reverse the city's course on medical cannabis failed Tuesday night.
Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard made a motion to opt out of the distribution, cultivation and processing of medical cannabis within city limits during a Tuesday night council meeting. The motion died due to a lack of a second. That means no actual vote or debate occurred on the matter Tuesday.
Beard previously said there were too many unknowns for him to be comfortable allowing medical cannabis. He noted that he had gotten many calls from people in his ward against medical cannabis.
“I realize I am in the minority on this topic as far as the state of Mississippi is concerned and probably the council,” Beard said. “I feel like I should support the people in my ward.”
Beard's failed effort to force an opt-out vote follows a previously unanimous vote from the City Council to amend city ordinances to include medical cannabis regulations.
Tuesday was the final day allowed by law for municipalities and counties to opt out of the medical cannabis industry. Union County, New Albany, Tippah County and Pontotoc County are among the northeast Mississippi municipalities that opted out.
Ward 1 Councilman Chad Mims, who previously told the Daily Journal he supported medical cannabis in the city but was open to having his mind changed, said he understood Beard’s reservations.
“We need clarification,” he said. “There are a lot of uncertainties. The concern is that you don’t want the genie to get out of the bottle, and you can’t get it back in.”
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis she supported medical cannabis. She said the city had multiple discussions on the industry and was confident that if the city followed the regulations it put in place, medical cannabis would benefit the residents. She also noted that if the city were to opt out, residents would still be able to get medical cannabis in the county and other municipalities.
“I support Coach Beard, but he is a Baptist, and I am a Methodist,” she said, causing the boardroom to erupt in laughter. "If they want it, they can go other places in the surrounding area, so it is better to control it."